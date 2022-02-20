ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, if you haven’t already.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 170,969
  • Total Positive – 2,640
  • Percent Positive – 1.54%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.23%     
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,574 (-171)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 270
  • Patients in ICU – 443 (-17)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-13)
  • Total Discharges  283,641 (+403)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,451  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,710,674
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,621
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 230,837
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%      
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%      
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%      
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%     

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION      Saturday, February 192022 Friday, February 182022 Thursday, February 172022 
Capital Region  21.7823.3322.99
Central New York  28.9230.7633.34
Finger Lakes  16.3817.3018.45
Long Island  12.5213.2814.25
Mid-Hudson  14.3215.0215.36
Mohawk Valley  25.9625.9927.20
New York City  13.1913.7014.39
North Country  35.9437.3440.51
Southern Tier  30.1730.4031.91
Western New York  17.7618.1019.26
Statewide  16.2016.8917.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022
Capital Region4.22%4.26%4.00%
Central New York6.37%5.88%5.51%
Finger Lakes4.25%3.97%3.83%
Long Island2.66%2.50%2.32%
Mid-Hudson2.71%2.61%2.49%
Mohawk Valley4.75%4.66%4.58%
New York City1.52%1.43%1.35%
North Country7.53%7.12%6.97%
Southern Tier3.78%3.63%3.49%
Western New York4.98%4.66%4.50%
Statewide2.50%2.36%2.23%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022  
Bronx1.37%1.35%1.24%  
Kings1.40%1.30%1.17%  
New York1.72%1.61%1.59%  
Queens1.53%1.42%1.35%  
Richmond1.77%1.70%1.74% 

Yesterday 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County New Positive 
Albany 37
Allegany 9
Broome 73
Cattaraugus 14
Cayuga 21
Chautauqua 15
Chemung 20
Chenango 8
Clinton 34
Columbia 12
Cortland 14
Delaware 8
Dutchess 25
Erie 156
Essex 8
Franklin 19
Fulton 13
Genesee 2
Greene 9
Hamilton 1
Herkimer 14
Jefferson 28
Lewis 2
Livingston 10
Madison 4
Monroe 89
Montgomery 14
Nassau 133
Niagara 26
NYC 999
Oneida 40
Onondaga 96
Ontario 21
Orange 42
Orleans 3
Oswego 28
Otsego 19
Putnam 9
Rensselaer 22
Rockland 21
Saratoga 37
Schenectady 19
Schoharie 4
Schuyler 3
Seneca 6
St. Lawrence 31
Steuben 18
Suffolk 152
Sullivan 14
Tioga 10
Tompkins 54
Ulster 30
Warren 12
Washington 16
Wayne 9
Westchester 102
Wyoming 1
Yates 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:   

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1549058.4%6441.6%
Central New York1036765.0%3635.0%
Finger Lakes33215145.5%18154.5%
Long Island41019447.3%21652.7%
Mid-Hudson2218538.5%13661.5%
Mohawk Valley533871.7%1528.3%
New York City94538841.1%55758.9%
North Country673552.2%3247.8%
Southern Tier975556.7%4243.3%
Western New York19210554.7%8745.3%
Statewide2,5741,20846.9%1,36653.1%


The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

New Death Breadown by county  
CountyNew Deaths                                      
Albany2    
Bronx2    
Broome1    
Chautauqua2    
Cortland1    
Erie3    
Kings5    
Nassau2    
New York1    
Niagara2    
Onondaga3    
Orange1    
Queens2    
Richmond1    
Saratoga1    
Schenectady1    
St. Lawrence1    
Suffolk4    
Ulster1    
Wayne2    
Grand Total38  

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 398 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,262 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:    

 
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region963,839108881,172183  
Central New York644,982125595,900198  
Finger Lakes862,142165798,537270  
Long Island2,176,285-1101,929,696570  
Mid-Hudson1,699,423381,487,420381  
Mohawk Valley324,44340301,40673  
New York City7,972,482-1477,040,39374  
North Country303,08411274,12489  
Southern Tier438,71515401,404124  
Western New York952,268153873,717300  
Statewide16,337,66339814,583,7692,262
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region451,8355986,440   
Central New York301,2945025,432   
Finger Lakes471,7718348,775   
Long Island1,087,2862,37226,978   
Mid-Hudson830,3561,42618,889   
Mohawk Valley160,4712292,967   
New York City2,745,6302,06961,177   
North Country141,3951852,904   
Southern Tier214,5222463,418   
Western New York512,5577199,193   
Statewide6,917,1179,180146,173 