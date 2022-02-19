ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to see hospitalizations and cases decrease, I want to thank New Yorkers who have been doing their part to keep each other safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “As New York continues to build back from the pandemic, I want to remind everyone how critically important it is to use the tools at our disposal and get vaccinated and boosted to ensure we continue our incredible progress as we head into the spring.”   

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 177,826
  • Total Positive – 3,050
  • Percent Positive – 1.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,745 (-131)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 325
  • Patients in ICU – 460 (-30)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 258 (-30)
  • Total Discharges  283,238 (+405)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,412

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION    Wednesday, February 16, 2022Thursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022
Capital Region24.4822.9923.33
Central New York33.9333.3430.76
Finger Lakes19.4218.4517.30
Long Island14.9614.2513.28
Mid-Hudson15.0215.3615.02
Mohawk Valley28.5527.2025.99
New York City13.2814.3913.70
North Country43.9240.5137.34
Southern Tier33.8531.9130.40
Western New York19.4419.2618.10
Statewide17.6917.7516.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Capital Region4.42%4.22%4.26%
Central New York6.15%6.37%5.88%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.25%3.97%
Long Island2.81%2.66%2.50%
Mid-Hudson2.69%2.71%2.61%
Mohawk Valley4.59%4.75%4.66%
New York City1.41%1.52%1.43%
North Country7.50%7.53%7.12%
Southern Tier4.11%3.78%3.63%
Western New York5.10%4.98%4.66%
Statewide2.50%2.50%2.36%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Bronx1.16%1.37%1.35%
Kings1.38%1.40%1.30%
New York1.38%1.72%1.61%
Queens1.58%1.53%1.42%
Richmond1.89%1.77%1.70%

Yesterday 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyNew Positive
Albany74
Allegany14
Broome58
Cattaraugus10
Cayuga20
Chautauqua28
Chemung27
Chenango12
Clinton32
Columbia12
Cortland8
Delaware7
Dutchess39
Erie140
Essex9
Franklin22
Fulton9
Genesee12
Greene2
Hamilton2
Herkimer23
Jefferson31
Lewis8
Livingston12
Madison24
Monroe102
Montgomery24
Nassau165
Niagara27
NYC964
Oneida49
Onondaga120
Ontario24
Orange70
Orleans3
Oswego53
Otsego19
Putnam23
Rensselaer95
Rockland41
Saratoga58
Schenectady39
Schoharie9
Schuyler3
Seneca5
St. Lawrence50
Steuben31
Suffolk143
Sullivan21
Tioga11
Tompkins25
Ulster41
Warren16
Washington11
Wayne17
Westchester140
Wyoming9
Yates7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1579057.3%6742.7%
Central New York1177665.0%4135.0%
Finger Lakes34815945.7%18954.3%
Long Island42920347.3%22652.7%
Mid-Hudson2299742.4%13257.6%
Mohawk Valley594169.5%1830.5%
New York City1,02542341.3%60258.7%
North Country703448.6%3651.4%
Southern Tier1005353.0%4747.0%
Western New York21111052.1%10147.9%
Statewide2,7451,28646.8%1,45953.2%


The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breadown by county
CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx4
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings7
Lewis1
Monroe2
Nassau2
New York3
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk3
Westchester2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,329 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region963,731338880,989411
Central New York644,857226595,702274
Finger Lakes861,977325798,267575
Long Island2,176,3951,2801,929,1261,612
Mid-Hudson1,699,3851,0051,487,0391,119
Mohawk Valley324,403101301,333153
New York City7,972,6291987,040,31964
North Country303,073219274,035249
Southern Tier438,700279401,280301
Western New York952,115381873,417571
Statewide16,337,2654,35214,581,5075,329
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region451,2371,3986,689 
Central New York300,7921,2905,673 
Finger Lakes470,9371,9719,077 
Long Island1,084,9145,32328,949 
Mid-Hudson828,9303,96420,589 
Mohawk Valley160,2425993,089 
New York City2,743,56192172,106 
North Country141,2106242,921 
Southern Tier214,2761,0223,614 
Western New York511,8382,0609,885 
Statewide6,907,93719,172162,592 