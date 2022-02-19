ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to see hospitalizations and cases decrease, I want to thank New Yorkers who have been doing their part to keep each other safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “As New York continues to build back from the pandemic, I want to remind everyone how critically important it is to use the tools at our disposal and get vaccinated and boosted to ensure we continue our incredible progress as we head into the spring.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 177,826

– 177,826 Total Positive – 3,050

– 3,050 Percent Positive – 1.72%

– 1.72% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.36%

– 2.36% Patient Hospitalization – 2,745 (-131)

– 2,745 (-131) Patients Newly Admitted – 325

– 325 Patients in ICU – 460 (-30)

– 460 (-30) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 258 (-30)

– 258 (-30) Total Discharges – 283,238 (+405)

– 283,238 (+405) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39

– 39 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,412

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053

– 36,699,053 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087

– 29,087 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473

– 262,473 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

– 91.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%

– 82.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%

– 85.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

– 81.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

– 70.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%

– 72.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%

– 88.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Capital Region 24.48 22.99 23.33 Central New York 33.93 33.34 30.76 Finger Lakes 19.42 18.45 17.30 Long Island 14.96 14.25 13.28 Mid-Hudson 15.02 15.36 15.02 Mohawk Valley 28.55 27.20 25.99 New York City 13.28 14.39 13.70 North Country 43.92 40.51 37.34 Southern Tier 33.85 31.91 30.40 Western New York 19.44 19.26 18.10 Statewide 17.69 17.75 16.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Capital Region 4.42% 4.22% 4.26% Central New York 6.15% 6.37% 5.88% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.25% 3.97% Long Island 2.81% 2.66% 2.50% Mid-Hudson 2.69% 2.71% 2.61% Mohawk Valley 4.59% 4.75% 4.66% New York City 1.41% 1.52% 1.43% North Country 7.50% 7.53% 7.12% Southern Tier 4.11% 3.78% 3.63% Western New York 5.10% 4.98% 4.66% Statewide 2.50% 2.50% 2.36%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Bronx 1.16% 1.37% 1.35% Kings 1.38% 1.40% 1.30% New York 1.38% 1.72% 1.61% Queens 1.58% 1.53% 1.42% Richmond 1.89% 1.77% 1.70%

Yesterday 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County New Positive Albany 74 Allegany 14 Broome 58 Cattaraugus 10 Cayuga 20 Chautauqua 28 Chemung 27 Chenango 12 Clinton 32 Columbia 12 Cortland 8 Delaware 7 Dutchess 39 Erie 140 Essex 9 Franklin 22 Fulton 9 Genesee 12 Greene 2 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 23 Jefferson 31 Lewis 8 Livingston 12 Madison 24 Monroe 102 Montgomery 24 Nassau 165 Niagara 27 NYC 964 Oneida 49 Onondaga 120 Ontario 24 Orange 70 Orleans 3 Oswego 53 Otsego 19 Putnam 23 Rensselaer 95 Rockland 41 Saratoga 58 Schenectady 39 Schoharie 9 Schuyler 3 Seneca 5 St. Lawrence 50 Steuben 31 Suffolk 143 Sullivan 21 Tioga 11 Tompkins 25 Ulster 41 Warren 16 Washington 11 Wayne 17 Westchester 140 Wyoming 9 Yates 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 157 90 57.3% 67 42.7% Central New York 117 76 65.0% 41 35.0% Finger Lakes 348 159 45.7% 189 54.3% Long Island 429 203 47.3% 226 52.7% Mid-Hudson 229 97 42.4% 132 57.6% Mohawk Valley 59 41 69.5% 18 30.5% New York City 1,025 423 41.3% 602 58.7% North Country 70 34 48.6% 36 51.4% Southern Tier 100 53 53.0% 47 47.0% Western New York 211 110 52.1% 101 47.9% Statewide 2,745 1,286 46.8% 1,459 53.2%



The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breadown by county County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 4 Chautauqua 1 Erie 2 Fulton 1 Kings 7 Lewis 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 New York 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 3 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,329 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 963,731 338 880,989 411 Central New York 644,857 226 595,702 274 Finger Lakes 861,977 325 798,267 575 Long Island 2,176,395 1,280 1,929,126 1,612 Mid-Hudson 1,699,385 1,005 1,487,039 1,119 Mohawk Valley 324,403 101 301,333 153 New York City 7,972,629 198 7,040,319 64 North Country 303,073 219 274,035 249 Southern Tier 438,700 279 401,280 301 Western New York 952,115 381 873,417 571 Statewide 16,337,265 4,352 14,581,507 5,329