ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine and booster are our most effective tool against this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “I urge New Yorkers not to take for granted the progress we have made in getting vaccinated, there’s still more work to do to guard against future case surges. Make sure your friends and family are fully vaccinated and boosted, and consult with your doctor about getting the vaccine for your child.”    

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 120,664
  • Total Positive – 2,778
  • Percent Positive – 2.30%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 823 (-22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 121
  • Patients in ICU – 135 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 57 (-5)
  • Total Discharges  290,282 (+161)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,096

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,107

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,401,749
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,770
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,628
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region10.9811.5311.94
Central New York40.4440.6243.49
Finger Lakes9.1710.0611.00
Long Island9.709.9710.59
Mid-Hudson12.4011.8411.23
Mohawk Valley13.7514.7215.87
New York City12.8713.3813.93
North Country16.8415.3415.14
Southern Tier18.3719.6822.00
Western New York8.478.859.01
Statewide13.0913.4313.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region3.21%3.37%3.31%
Central New York8.91%8.76%8.82%
Finger Lakes2.55%2.76%2.89%
Long Island2.20%2.31%2.41%
Mid-Hudson2.35%2.30%2.22%
Mohawk Valley3.42%3.59%3.61%
New York City1.55%1.62%1.71%
North Country3.46%3.22%3.03%
Southern Tier3.26%3.27%3.43%
Western New York1.94%2.07%2.12%
Statewide2.14%2.20%2.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.79%0.88%
Kings1.49%1.54%1.66%
New York2.27%2.34%2.42%
Queens1.27%1.36%1.43%
Richmond1.42%1.56%1.66%

Yesterday 2,778 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,959,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,69128
Allegany8,9034
Broome44,95632
Cattaraugus15,3874
Cayuga16,06327
Chautauqua23,5056
Chemung21,22811
Chenango9,249
Clinton16,65514
Columbia10,0061
Cortland10,5238
Delaware7,6678
Dutchess63,72619
Erie207,70276
Essex5,6084
Franklin9,43212
Fulton12,51810
Genesee13,6111
Greene8,5926
Hamilton870
Herkimer13,71911
Jefferson19,9325
Lewis6,1271
Livingston11,5774
Madison13,00216
Monroe150,83095
Montgomery11,8185
Nassau401,853199
Niagara47,68722
NYC2,295,6421,204
Oneida52,91539
Onondaga111,161214
Ontario19,80114
Orange106,20054
Orleans8,5731
Oswego25,77142
Otsego9,83310
Putnam23,50511
Rensselaer31,2109
Rockland91,94741
Saratoga45,85425
Schenectady32,75525
Schoharie4,9721
Schuyler3,4429
Seneca5,8768
St. Lawrence21,00317
Steuben19,81015
Suffolk425,268136
Sullivan18,3209
Tioga10,66711
Tompkins18,41775
Ulster31,52031
Warren13,50614
Washington12,0168
Wayne17,1088
Westchester249,567115
Wyoming8,2631
Yates3,3602

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region554581.8%1018.2%
Central New York603355.0%2745.0%
Finger Lakes1243528.2%8971.8%
Long Island1265342.1%7357.9%
Mid-Hudson563358.9%2341.1%
Mohawk Valley321650.0%1650.0%
New York City2509136.4%15963.6%
North Country301240.0%1860.0%
Southern Tier431739.5%2660.5%
Western New York473063.8%1736.2%
Statewide82336544.3%45855.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Erie1
New York1
Rensselaer1
St. Lawrence1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 2,169 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and -7,659 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region968,49185886,50881
Central New York647,78175599,64685
Finger Lakes866,86439804,53194
Long Island2,192,1952391,952,029410
Mid-Hudson1,712,9823401,503,667208
Mohawk Valley326,11217303,63034
New York City8,049,5981,2307,137,648-8,748
North Country305,89035277,04517
Southern Tier440,79335403,86437
Western New York957,57574881,184123
Statewide16,468,2812,16914,749,752-7,659
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region463,9912402,043 
Central New York310,4751631,706 
Finger Lakes484,1481971,888 
Long Island1,138,7079136,874 
Mid-Hudson869,5307135,521 
Mohawk Valley165,61695705 
New York City2,982,0603,04422,064 
North Country146,54884649 
Southern Tier221,5411091,192 
Western New York527,1842712,154 
Statewide7,309,8005,82944,796 