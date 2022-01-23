                                                 
January 23 2022 06:30 pm

Gov. Hochul on COVID-19: ‘Our hard work is paying off, but this is no time to let up’

Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up,” Gov. Hochul said. “Let’s keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open. Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven’t already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated and boosted if they’re eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

·         Test Results Reported – 244,679

·         Total Positive – 19,186

·         Percent Positive – 7.84%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.50%

·         Patient Hospitalization – 9,847 (-630)

·         Patients Newly Admitted – 1,153

·         Patients in ICU – 1,457 (-47)

·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 845 (-39) 

·         Total Discharges – 264,268 (+1,614)

·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 134

·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,854

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.     

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120  

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

·         Total vaccine doses administered – 35,466,640

·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,737

·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 475,548

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.7%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.8%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follow:

REGION20-Jan-2221-Jan-2222-Jan-22
Capital Region154.52144.12130.92
Central New York193.19178.55165.08
Finger Lakes126.46119.99107.86
Long Island145.64125.54108.51
Mid-Hudson156.06136.89112.1
Mohawk Valley151.72147.74138.74
New York City192.8176.42142.42
North Country151.15145.49139.36
Southern Tier140.52135.7124.21
Western New York146.56137.87128.28
Statewide168.51153.73130.28

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, January 20, 2022Friday, January 21, 2022Saturday, January 22, 2022
Capital Region15.04%14.06%13.68%
Central New York18.62%17.72%17.27%
Finger Lakes16.03%15.44%14.71%
Long Island14.41%13.19%12.27%
Mid-Hudson12.43%11.70%10.60%
Mohawk Valley14.32%13.30%13.42%
New York City10.49%9.60%8.56%
North Country16.72%16.46%16.03%
Southern Tier12.64%11.87%11.35%
Western New York17.65%16.90%16.22%
Statewide12.27%11.36%10.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYCThursday, January 20, 2022Friday, January 21, 2022Saturday, January 22, 2022
Bronx10.92%9.63%8.12%
Kings9.81%9.07%8.05%
New York8.82%8.34%7.63%
Queens12.39%11.32%10.25%
Richmond11.39%10.41%9.38%

Yesterday, 19,186 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,685,559. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany54,048276
Allegany8,04943
Broome41,208151
Cattaraugus13,910116
Cayuga14,47980
Chautauqua21,666150
Chemung19,459139
Chenango8,28544
Clinton13,881148
Columbia9,07951
Cortland9,38352
Delaware6,92942
Dutchess60,085287
Erie194,1331,006
Essex4,87251
Franklin8,05772
Fulton11,17069
Genesee12,76978
Greene7,89243
Hamilton7701
Herkimer12,49864
Jefferson17,586140
Lewis5,68224
Livingston10,62761
Madison11,49247
Monroe141,951613
Montgomery10,67378
Nassau385,2251,102
Niagara44,502223
NYC2,193,4088,561
Oneida48,551224
Onondaga98,269543
Ontario17,900116
Orange100,951344
Orleans7,99633
Oswego22,327158
Otsego8,71342
Putnam22,37365
Rensselaer28,357157
Rockland88,160249
Saratoga41,570260
Schenectady30,128198
Schoharie4,46328
Schuyler3,09820
Seneca5,18850
St. Lawrence18,263100
Steuben17,758137
Suffolk409,0071,170
Sullivan17,12592
Tioga9,60968
Tompkins15,546138
Ulster28,814152
Warren12,13968
Washington10,81659
Wayne15,50473
Westchester238,395761
Wyoming7,76750
Yates3,00419


Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region39828571.60%11328.40%
Central New York26819572.80%7327.20%
Finger Lakes71438053.20%33446.80%
Long Island1,66094757.00%71343.00%
Mid-Hudson1,02563261.70%39338.30%
Mohawk Valley15910968.60%5031.40%
New York City4,7112,39150.80%2,32049.20%
North Country1085349.10%5550.90%
Southern Tier21411955.60%9544.40%
Western New York59035760.50%23339.50%
Statewide9,8475,46855.50%4,37944.50%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 134 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,854. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx14
Broome2
Cayuga3
Cortland1
Erie2
Fulton1
Greene1
Herkimer3
Kings34
Monroe3
Nassau12
New York8
Oneida3
Onondaga4
Orange1
Orleans1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens10
Rensselaer1
Richmond3
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schoharie1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk11
Westchester8

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 10,020 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,168 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

      
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region955,081326869,345225  
Central New York638,239353588,200134  
Finger Lakes852,495362785,607196  
Long Island2,140,618-41,884,221628  
Mid-Hudson1,673,0402541,456,212415  
Mohawk Valley321,367106296,95167  
New York City7,850,9327,5656,879,5248,954  
North Country298,915149269,18549  
Southern Tier434,328276395,584124  
Western New York942,360633859,348376  
Statewide16,107,37510,02014,284,17711,168 
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region419,5331,77214,284   
Central New York271,9411,24613,093   
Finger Lakes429,4601,78517,282   
Long Island848,5864,75248,380   
Mid-Hudson676,6312,87131,891   
Mohawk Valley145,5654635,744   
New York City2,091,38215,203100,877   
North Country127,0804225,827   
Southern Tier197,3871,0397,882   
Western New York467,8522,17116,684   
Statewide5,675,41731,724261,944

