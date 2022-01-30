Gov. Hochul on COVID-19 ‘New Yorkers are doing the right thing’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are doing the right thing – getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they’re sick,” Gov. Hochul said. “The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state. If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately – it’s the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 173,385

· Total Positive – 8,781

· Percent Positive – 5.06%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.92%

· Patient Hospitalization – 7,117 (-558)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 727

· Patients in ICU – 1,177 (-9)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 709 (-6)

· Total Discharges – 272,065 (+1,209)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 124

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,873

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 35,872,379

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,478

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 405,739

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, January 27, 2022 Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Capital Region 106.6 96.62 87.35 Central New York 137.8 125.58 114.05 Finger Lakes 96.78 83.96 75.36 Long Island 82.05 72.73 65.99 Mid-Hudson 82.19 74.2 66.9 Mohawk Valley 120.72 112.48 101.35 New York City 96.08 83.76 68.41 North Country 131.34 122.41 115.21 Southern Tier 116.76 108.16 99.99 Western New York 110.52 101.35 93.51 Statewide 97.73 86.98 75.79

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, January 27, 2022 Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Capital Region 10.53% 10.23% 9.79% Central New York 13.71% 13.46% 12.83% Finger Lakes 12.17% 11.45% 10.86% Long Island 9.30% 8.68% 8.24% Mid-Hudson 7.60% 7.11% 6.60% Mohawk Valley 11.27% 10.67% 10.32% New York City 5.95% 5.21% 4.83% North Country 14.19% 13.80% 13.27% Southern Tier 8.54% 8.10% 7.88% Western New York 14.23% 13.76% 12.92% Statewide 7.91% 7.30% 6.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, January 27, 2022 Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Bronx 5.18% 4.54% 4.16% Kings 5.69% 5.17% 4.89% New York 5.35% 4.39% 3.91% Queens 7.23% 6.25% 5.79% Richmond 6.86% 6.52% 6.00%

Yesterday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,778,831. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,524 163 Allegany 8,301 20 Broome 42,294 158 Cattaraugus 14,432 55 Cayuga 14,965 51 Chautauqua 22,355 91 Chemung 20,081 81 Chenango 8,604 48 Clinton 14,776 104 Columbia 9,415 27 Cortland 9,754 42 Delaware 7,188 23 Dutchess 61,525 135 Erie 199,585 451 Essex 5,090 28 Franklin 8,361 35 Fulton 11,629 64 Genesee 13,139 39 Greene 8,119 23 Hamilton 787 2 Herkimer 12,925 33 Jefferson 18,410 82 Lewis 5,856 11 Livingston 10,994 40 Madison 11,995 43 Monroe 145,121 401 Montgomery 11,103 43 Nassau 390,879 481 Niagara 45,807 99 NYC 2,228,118 3,050 Oneida 49,973 154 Onondaga 101,867 349 Ontario 18,539 99 Orange 102,851 211 Orleans 8,269 18 Oswego 23,258 93 Otsego 9,073 31 Putnam 22,817 36 Rensselaer 29,353 94 Rockland 89,532 97 Saratoga 43,008 128 Schenectady 31,024 129 Schoharie 4,638 10 Schuyler 3,220 15 Seneca 5,395 31 St. Lawrence 19,010 74 Steuben 18,475 94 Suffolk 415,142 463 Sullivan 17,583 31 Tioga 9,981 55 Tompkins 16,282 67 Ulster 29,620 89 Warren 12,553 43 Washington 11,201 39 Wayne 16,110 58 Westchester 241,818 321 Wyoming 7,976 16 Yates 3,131 13

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 344 229 66.60% 115 33.40% Central New York 223 166 74.40% 57 25.60% Finger Lakes 632 331 52.40% 301 47.60% Long Island 1,116 613 54.90% 503 45.10% Mid-Hudson 715 412 57.60% 303 42.40% Mohawk Valley 140 100 71.40% 40 28.60% New York City 3,126 1,597 51.10% 1,529 48.90% North Country 112 68 60.70% 44 39.30% Southern Tier 186 97 52.20% 89 47.80% Western New York 523 298 57.00% 225 43.00% Statewide 7,117 3,911 55.00% 3,206 45.00%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,873. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 8 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 2 Dutchess 2 Erie 3 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 15 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 8 New York 12 Niagara 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 5 Orange 4 Queens 17 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 9 Rockland 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 14 Ulster 2 Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,459 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,937 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: