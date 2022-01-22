Gov. Hochul: NY COVID-19 cases continue to decline, ‘This is extraordinary progress’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,” Gov. Hochul said. “As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let’s also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask. We will continue to see this downward trend in other parts of the state soon.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 299,580
· Total Positive – 27,643
· Percent Positive – 9.23%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.36%
· Patient Hospitalization – 10,477 (-539)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,264
· Patients in ICU – 1,504 (-44)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 884 (+4)
· Total Discharges – 262,654 (1,581)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 179
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,716
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 35,409,903
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,188
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 496,685
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.5%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Friday, January 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|169.65
|154.52
|144.12
|Central New York
|199.16
|193.19
|178.55
|Finger Lakes
|137.47
|126.46
|119.99
|Long Island
|160.48
|145.64
|125.54
|Mid-Hudson
|177.31
|156.06
|136.89
|Mohawk Valley
|159.14
|151.72
|147.74
|New York City
|208.39
|192.80
|176.42
|North Country
|152.41
|151.15
|145.49
|Southern Tier
|149.05
|140.52
|135.70
|Western New York
|168.22
|146.56
|137.87
|Statewide
|183.67
|168.51
|153.73
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Friday, January 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|16.23%
|15.04%
|14.06%
|Central New York
|19.32%
|18.62%
|17.72%
|Finger Lakes
|17.15%
|16.03%
|15.44%
|Long Island
|15.51%
|14.41%
|13.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|13.26%
|12.43%
|11.70%
|Mohawk Valley
|15.00%
|14.32%
|13.30%
|New York City
|11.52%
|10.49%
|9.60%
|North Country
|16.29%
|16.72%
|16.46%
|Southern Tier
|12.93%
|12.64%
|11.87%
|Western New York
|18.95%
|17.65%
|16.90%
|Statewide
|13.30%
|12.27%
|11.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Friday, January 20, 2022
|Bronx
|12.35%
|10.92%
|9.63%
|Kings
|10.73%
|9.81%
|9.07%
|New York
|9.56%
|8.82%
|8.34%
|Queens
|13.56%
|12.39%
|11.32%
|Richmond
|12.14%
|11.39%
|10.41%
Yesterday, 27,643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,666,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|53,772
|417
|Allegany
|8,006
|65
|Broome
|41,057
|310
|Cattaraugus
|13,794
|108
|Cayuga
|14,399
|96
|Chautauqua
|21,516
|171
|Chemung
|19,320
|183
|Chenango
|8,241
|85
|Clinton
|13,733
|163
|Columbia
|9,028
|57
|Cortland
|9,331
|71
|Delaware
|6,887
|44
|Dutchess
|59,798
|334
|Erie
|193,127
|1,177
|Essex
|4,821
|64
|Franklin
|7,985
|69
|Fulton
|11,101
|111
|Genesee
|12,691
|102
|Greene
|7,849
|56
|Hamilton
|769
|3
|Herkimer
|12,434
|81
|Jefferson
|17,446
|210
|Lewis
|5,658
|39
|Livingston
|10,566
|99
|Madison
|11,445
|134
|Monroe
|141,338
|888
|Montgomery
|10,595
|109
|Nassau
|384,123
|1,303
|Niagara
|44,279
|303
|NYC
|2,184,847
|13,422
|Oneida
|48,327
|392
|Onondaga
|97,726
|1,006
|Ontario
|17,784
|147
|Orange
|100,607
|499
|Orleans
|7,963
|67
|Oswego
|22,169
|206
|Otsego
|8,671
|88
|Putnam
|22,308
|100
|Rensselaer
|28,200
|244
|Rockland
|87,911
|359
|Saratoga
|41,310
|331
|Schenectady
|29,930
|253
|Schoharie
|4,435
|42
|Schuyler
|3,078
|15
|Seneca
|5,138
|60
|St. Lawrence
|18,163
|150
|Steuben
|17,621
|164
|Suffolk
|407,837
|1,420
|Sullivan
|17,033
|132
|Tioga
|9,541
|82
|Tompkins
|15,408
|93
|Ulster
|28,662
|195
|Warren
|12,071
|129
|Washington
|10,757
|108
|Wayne
|15,431
|165
|Westchester
|237,634
|827
|Wyoming
|7,717
|66
|Yates
|2,985
|29
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|410
|286
|69.8%
|124
|30.2%
|Central New York
|304
|222
|73.0%
|82
|27.0%
|Finger Lakes
|747
|403
|53.9%
|344
|46.1%
|Long Island
|1,754
|1,015
|57.9%
|739
|42.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,089
|665
|61.1%
|424
|38.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|159
|105
|66.0%
|54
|34.0%
|New York City
|5,060
|2,601
|51.4%
|2,459
|48.6%
|North Country
|104
|52
|50.0%
|52
|50.0%
|Southern Tier
|221
|127
|57.5%
|94
|42.5%
|Western New York
|629
|386
|61.4%
|243
|38.6%
|Statewide
|10,477
|5,862
|56.0%
|4,615
|44.0%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, 179 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|16
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|4
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|10
|Fulton
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|2
|Kings
|25
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|9
|New York
|18
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|29
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|10
|Sullivan
|2
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|10
|Wyoming
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 16,061 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,428 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|954,755
|829
|869,120
|674
|Central New York
|637,886
|448
|588,066
|319
|Finger Lakes
|852,133
|668
|785,411
|525
|Long Island
|2,140,622
|2,712
|1,883,593
|2,105
|Mid-Hudson
|1,672,786
|1,685
|1,455,797
|1,274
|Mohawk Valley
|321,261
|228
|296,884
|189
|New York City
|7,843,367
|7,994
|6,870,570
|24,212
|North Country
|298,766
|182
|269,136
|178
|Southern Tier
|434,052
|393
|395,460
|211
|Western New York
|941,727
|922
|858,972
|741
|Statewide
|16,097,355
|16,061
|14,273,009
|30,428
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|417,761
|3,031
|15,191
|Central New York
|270,695
|2,532
|13,664
|Finger Lakes
|427,675
|3,367
|17,650
|Long Island
|843,834
|8,464
|50,192
|Mid-Hudson
|673,760
|5,694
|33,557
|Mohawk Valley
|145,102
|1,132
|6,187
|New York City
|2,076,179
|15,608
|107,284
|North Country
|126,658
|889
|5,783
|Southern Tier
|196,348
|1,561
|8,550
|Western New York
|465,681
|3,492
|17,420
|Statewide
|5,643,693
|45,770
|275,478