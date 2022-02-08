Gov. Hochul: Lowest COVID-19 case rate in New York since Nov. 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Omicron’s grip on New York continues to loosen as statewide COVID-19 case rates have dropped to their lowest point in months, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

The governor reported the statewide seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents was 34.74, the lowest that metric has been in New York since November 30.

Additionally for New York, Gov. Hochul reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 26, and the fewest COVID-19 patients in an ICU since December 20. The governor also reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths statewide.

“We are improving in terms of lower positive cases, hospitalizations, and infection rates statewide,” Gov. Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down now. Those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor, is as follows:

Test Results Reported – 99,004

– 99,004 Total Positive – 4,281

– 4,281 Percent Positive – 4.32%

– 4.32% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.36%

– 4.36% Patient Hospitalization – 5,019 (-50)

– 5,019 (-50) Patients Newly Admitted – 425

– 425 Patients in ICU – 790 (-24)

– 790 (-24) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 426 (-26)

– 426 (-26) Total Discharges – 277,916 (+345)

– 277,916 (+345) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 71

– 71 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,789 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 53,789 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,553 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 67,553 Total vaccine doses administered – 36,246,761

– 36,246,761 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,556

– 33,556 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,783

– 311,783 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.2%

– 91.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%

– 84.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -80.4%

-80.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.2%

– 70.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%

– 88.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Monday, February 7, 2022 Capital Region 54.72 52.58 50.08 Central New York 65.08 61.16 61.05 Finger Lakes 39.45 37.98 36.08 Long Island 32.81 33.45 30.00 Mid-Hudson 32.68 30.88 29.48 Mohawk Valley 58.14 54.22 53.10 New York City 30.29 30.22 28.52 North Country 73.48 70.68 68.26 Southern Tier 57.93 54.77 52.78 Western New York 44.80 42.11 38.24 Statewide 37.78 36.81 34.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: