Gov. Hochul: Lowest COVID-19 case rate in New York since Nov. 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Omicron’s grip on New York continues to loosen as statewide COVID-19 case rates have dropped to their lowest point in months, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
The governor reported the statewide seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents was 34.74, the lowest that metric has been in New York since November 30.
Additionally for New York, Gov. Hochul reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 26, and the fewest COVID-19 patients in an ICU since December 20. The governor also reported 71 new COVID-19 deaths statewide.
“We are improving in terms of lower positive cases, hospitalizations, and infection rates statewide,” Gov. Hochul said. “We cannot let our guard down now. Those who have yet to get their vaccine, their second dose, or their booster shot should do so as soon as possible. It’s safe, effective, free, and widely available throughout the state. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy by utilizing the best tools at our disposal.”
Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor, is as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 99,004
- Total Positive – 4,281
- Percent Positive – 4.32%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,019 (-50)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 425
- Patients in ICU – 790 (-24)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 426 (-26)
- Total Discharges – 277,916 (+345)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 71
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,789
- The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,553
- This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,246,761
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,556
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,783
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -80.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|54.72
|52.58
|50.08
|Central New York
|65.08
|61.16
|61.05
|Finger Lakes
|39.45
|37.98
|36.08
|Long Island
|32.81
|33.45
|30.00
|Mid-Hudson
|32.68
|30.88
|29.48
|Mohawk Valley
|58.14
|54.22
|53.10
|New York City
|30.29
|30.22
|28.52
|North Country
|73.48
|70.68
|68.26
|Southern Tier
|57.93
|54.77
|52.78
|Western New York
|44.80
|42.11
|38.24
|Statewide
|37.78
|36.81
|34.74
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Monday, February 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|8.46%
|8.43%
|8.21%
|Central New York
|9.65%
|9.58%
|9.81%
|Finger Lakes
|7.55%
|7.37%
|7.29%
|Long Island
|5.31%
|5.25%
|4.93%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.56%
|4.48%
|4.23%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.95%
|7.61%
|7.50%
|New York City
|2.93%
|2.88%
|2.77%
|North Country
|11.09%
|10.81%
|10.60%
|Southern Tier
|6.26%
|6.06%
|6.03%
|Western New York
|8.76%
|8.57%
|8.10%
|Statewide
|4.65%
|4.53%
|4.36%