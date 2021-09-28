Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency to deal with health care staffing shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared state of emergency to deal with potential staffing shortages resulting from the state’s new rules for healthcare worker vaccinations.

The order allows out-of-state and international health care workers to practice in New York. Additionally, it creates a fast track process for retired workers to get certified to work, and expands the list of people eligible to administer vaccinations.

According to the latest data from the governor’s office, the number of nursing home staff with at least one shot is now 92 percent, up from 70 percent when the mandate was announced back in August.

The governor made one last jab at getting holdouts vaccinated at an event in New York City on Monday.

“We want to move on, and the only way we can do that is to ensure everyone is vaccinated, but particularly individuals who are taking care of the people who are sick,” Hochul said.

Hochul has also set up a 24/7 operations center through the Department of Health to track staffing trends around the state.

The next step in the mandate is for staff at home care, hospice and adult facilities. They’ll have to be vaccinated by October 7.

So far, 89 percent of staff in adult care facilities have had at least one dose.

