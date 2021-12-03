Gov. Hochul: 5 cases of omicron in New York is ‘not cause for alarm’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that five confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in New York so far is “not cause for alarm.”

“New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm, we knew this variant was coming and we expect to see more cases,” Gov. Hochul said. “I want to remind all New Yorkers to use the tools they have at their disposal to keep themselves and their communities safe: get your vaccine, get your booster, and wear your mask. We will get through this.”

Also Friday, the governor’s “disaster emergency” executive order went into effect. The governor and Department of Health today released written guidance on the order which enables the health department to “protect access to critical health care services by limiting non-essential, non-urgent procedures at certain hospitals currently experiencing limited capacity.”

While this order is effective Friday, determinations will be issued to facilities by December 6 to apply to procedures scheduled to occur on or after December 9.

On Friday the governor reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, adding that 159,560 vaccine doses were administered throughout New York in the 24 hours prior.

Friday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

Test Results Reported – 230,961

– 230,961 Total Positive – 11,242

– 11,242 Percent Positive – 4.87%

– 4.87% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%

– 4.85% Patient Hospitalization – 3,107 (+14)

– 3,107 (+14) Patients Newly Admitted – 437

– 437 Patients in ICU – 595 (+4)

– 595 (+4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 309 (-5)

– 309 (-5) Total Discharges – 216,609 (+391)

– 216,609 (+391) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49

– 49 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,673

– 46,673 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,354

– 60,354 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,164,634

– 30,164,634 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,560

– 159,560 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 668,526

– 668,526 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.1%

– 86.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.5%

– 78.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.2%

– 91.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.8%

– 66.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%

– 78.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Capital Region 52.96 55.74 60.31 Central New York 45.52 49.67 56.08 Finger Lakes 58.96 61.53 66.75 Long Island 38.16 41.63 47.44 Mid-Hudson 27.75 29.87 33.17 Mohawk Valley 61.08 64.17 70.77 New York City 17.41 18.66 20.42 North Country 59.06 62.53 68.40 Southern Tier 53.30 56.71 63.26 Western New York 67.54 68.88 73.06 Statewide 33.98 36.11 39.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: