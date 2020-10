Gov. Cuomo’s new book on COVID-19 leadership available Tuesday

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, is now available online and at select book stores nationwide.

Locally, a few copies were ordered at Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The book details the early stages of the pandemic, where New York state was the epicenter in the United States.

To date, the virus has killed more New Yorkers than residents of any other state in the nation.

“Taking readers beyond the candid daily briefings that became must-see TV across the globe, and providing a dramatic, day-by-day account of the catastrophe as it unfolded, American Crisis presents the intimate and inspiring thoughts of a leader at an unprecedented historical moment,” the post on Amazon says.

This isn’t the governor’s first time writing a book. In 2014 he published a memoir, All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life.

Republicans have criticized the governor’s book, well before it was published.

“Cuomo forced our nursing homes to take in COVID-infected patients, exposing our most vulnerable population to the virus that resulted in over 6,600 deaths that have been counted, but in all likelihood over 12,000 deaths,” said New York State Republican Committee Chairman in an August press release. “And as Governor Cuomo spreads his lies in an effort to make it in the national spotlight, he announced he is writing a book. What leader takes the time during a crisis to pen their own memoir on their great leadership?”