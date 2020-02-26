Gov. Cuomo to spend $40 million to prepare for Coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will now spend over $40 million to make sure the state is ready for a possible Coronavirus outbreak. A CDC official warned Tuesday that the virus will spread in the U.S.

Right now, there are 35 confirmed cases across the country.

With money being pulled from certain state hospitals and the governor looking to cut Medicaid’s budget, some are concerned about the state’s ability to prevent a Coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The governor addressed those fears Wednesday and said that state support wouldn’t be a budget issue.

“This won’t be a financial issue, but a capacity issue on a number of beds. If the projection was for significant enough people to need attention, it wouldn’t be a financial issue,” said Cuomo. “The threat you don’t take seriously is the one that becomes serious. So we take every situation like this seriously.”

The federal government wants $2.5 billion to fight the Coronavirus. Senator Chuck Schumer says that amount is not enough. Schumer is asking for at least $8.5 billion more.