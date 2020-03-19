COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in NY, more workforce reductions, financial relief underway

Breaking News
8 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 30 total, 195 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo: 1,769 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, state total of 4,152
1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in NY, more workforce reductions, financial relief underway

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: A press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed from this page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,769 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 4,152.

Of the 4,152 confirmed cases, 777 of the those affected have required hospitalization — 19%.

“We’re fighting a war on two fronts, we’re fighting the virus, and we’re fighting fear,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In many ways, the fear is more dangerous than the virus.”

Cuomo issued a mandatory workforce reduction across the state Wednesday with the exception of essential services. Businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their businesses.

Thursday, the governor announced he was taking that measure even further.

“I am increasing density control,” Gov. Cumo said. “No more than 25% of the workforce in office. That means 75%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced certain measures enacted for financial relief, including:

  • 90-day mortgage relief
  • Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship
  • No negative reporting to credit bureaus
  • Grace period for loan modification
  • No late payment fees or online payment fees
  • Postponing or suspending foreclosures
  • Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

“We’re also going to take a bold action, but a necessary action, offering 90-day relief on mortgage payments, waiving mortgage payment based on financial hardship,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Meaning if you are not working, working only part-time, we’re going to have the banks and financial institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days; that will be a real like economic benefit, it will also be a stress reliever for many families.”

Gov. Cuomo acknowledged how difficult this time is for many families throughout the state.

“This is tremendously disruptive on all sorts of levels,” the governor said. “It came out of the blue for me. In New York, it reminds me of 9/11 when one moment, which was inconceivable, just changed everything, changed your perspective on the world, changed your perspective on safety.”

The governor’s daughter Michaela was seated next to Cuomo at the press conference, and she was referenced when the governor spoke about how young people need to act responsibly at this time.

Check back with WROC News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss