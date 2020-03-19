COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in NY, more workforce reductions, financial relief underway

Editor’s Note: A press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed from this page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,769 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 4,152.

Of the 4,152 confirmed cases, 777 of the those affected have required hospitalization — 19%.

“We’re fighting a war on two fronts, we’re fighting the virus, and we’re fighting fear,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In many ways, the fear is more dangerous than the virus.”

Cuomo issued a mandatory workforce reduction across the state Wednesday with the exception of essential services. Businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their businesses.

Thursday, the governor announced he was taking that measure even further.

“I am increasing density control,” Gov. Cumo said. “No more than 25% of the workforce in office. That means 75%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced certain measures enacted for financial relief, including:

90-day mortgage relief

Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship

No negative reporting to credit bureaus

Grace period for loan modification

No late payment fees or online payment fees

Postponing or suspending foreclosures

Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

“We’re also going to take a bold action, but a necessary action, offering 90-day relief on mortgage payments, waiving mortgage payment based on financial hardship,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Meaning if you are not working, working only part-time, we’re going to have the banks and financial institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days; that will be a real like economic benefit, it will also be a stress reliever for many families.”

Gov. Cuomo acknowledged how difficult this time is for many families throughout the state.

“This is tremendously disruptive on all sorts of levels,” the governor said. “It came out of the blue for me. In New York, it reminds me of 9/11 when one moment, which was inconceivable, just changed everything, changed your perspective on the world, changed your perspective on safety.”

The governor’s daughter Michaela was seated next to Cuomo at the press conference, and she was referenced when the governor spoke about how young people need to act responsibly at this time.

