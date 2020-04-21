Bob Duffy named as special advisor to oversee reopening of Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

“We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another part of the state, take that into consideration.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will serve in a similar role as Duffy for Buffalo and Western New York. Duffy himself is a former Lt. Gov. of New York state.

Locally, Duffy has previously served as Chief of Rochester Police as well as Rochester Mayor before becoming Gov. Cuomo’s Lieutenant Governor in 2010.

During Tuesday’s briefing, the governor spoke about how different regions have different curves, and that upstate communities may be reaching a plateau, or still rising, whereas downstate areas are beginning to descend as far as the virus’ spread goes.

“Different regions of the country have different curves,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The virus does not hit at the same time, at the same rate. So you hear about different states in the country, and when they’re going to hit their apex, they’re topping out, and when they’re going to come down, it’s different across the country, and it’s also different across the state.”

The governor said that priorities will shift around the state and resources will be sent where they need to go.

“Any need, anywhere in this state, the rest of the state will surge capacity, send equipment and energy to help that part of the state,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as Duffy is scheduled to make several public appearances during virtual briefings Tuesday, and we will continue to update this developing story.