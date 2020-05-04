Gov. Cuomo supports penalty for those who don’t wear a mask in public

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo in Rochester: NY PAUSE expires May 15, reopening up to regions and state guidelines
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Gov. Cuomo supports penalty for those who don’t wear a mask in public

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought his daily COVID-19 update to the Rochester region Monday.

Speaking from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili, the governor said he would support local governments who wanted to enforce penalties for people who aren’t wearing masks in public.

“Rochester can have one penalty, I think New York City is in a different situation, but I think local governments should enforce it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think there should be a penalty. You could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone, because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible.”

While in the region, the governor also spoke about the NY PAUSE restrictions that are set to expire on May 15. At that time, reopening procedures will be left to local regions, and state-approved guidelines. Click here for more on the governor’ daily briefing from Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss