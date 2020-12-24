Gov. Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate now at 5.55%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided a update for New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s progress.

The governor provided the following update:

226,296 COVID-19 tests processed Wednesday statewide

5.55% positivity rate overall statewide

129 New Yorkers died from COVID-19

6,928 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus

1,160 in ICU

621 intubated

Out of the 226,296 test reported, 12,568 New Yorkers tested positive — 5.55%. An additional 129 COVID-19 deaths were reporting, bringing the to-date total of the virus to 29,149 across the state.

“We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough,” the governor said in a statement. “We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment. The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different – we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the Grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays.”

In the Finger Lakes Region, 834 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitalized — .07% of region population. 33% of hospital beds are available in the region. 397 total ICU beds are available in the region — leaving 31% available.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

The Finger Lakes region remains the area with the highest positivity rate, averaging around 8% for the last three days. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: