Gov. Cuomo: State to partner with local counties for in-home vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way.
Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home.
New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.
If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department:
|Albany County
|(518) 447-7198
|Deborah.riitano@albanycountyny.gov
|8:30am-4:00pm (M-F)
|Allegany County
|(585) 268-9250
|healthinfo@alleganyco.com
|9:00am-3:00pm
|Broome County
|(607) 778-6133
|Ofa@broomecounty.us
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Cattaraugus County
|(716) 701-3777(716) 373-8050
|www.cattco.org/health/contact
|8:00am-5:00pm
|Cayuga County
|(315) 253-1560
|cchealth@cayugacounty.us
|8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
|Chautauqua County
|411
|www.nyconnects.ny.gov
|24hrs
|Chemung County
|(607) 737-5530
|www.chemungcountyny.gov/
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Chenango County
|(607) 337-1660
|covid19@co.chenango.ny.us
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Clinton County
|(518) 565-4848
|www.clintonhealth.org
|8:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
|Columbia County
|(518) 697-5560
|covidvaccineinfo@columbiacountyny.com
|9:00am-4:00pm
|Cortland County
|(607) 756-3485
|ccaaa@cortland-co.org
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Delaware County
|(607) 832-5750
|N/A
|8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
|Dutchess County
|(845) 486-2556
|www.dutchessny.gov
|9:00 am – 5:00 p.m.
|Erie County
|(716) 858-2929
|N/A
|8:00am-6:00pm (M-F) 9:00am-12noon (Sat)
|Essex County
|(518) 873-3500
|Covid.19@essexcountyny.gov OR www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/
|24 hrs/day,7 days/wk
|Franklin County
|(518) 481-1111
|eoccallcenter@franklincony.org
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Fulton County
|(518) 762-8215
|N/A
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Genesee County
|(585) 344-2580 ext. 5555
|Health.Dept@co.genesee.ny.us
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Greene County
|(518) 719-3600
|emergency@gc911.com
|9:00am-4:30pm
|Hamilton County
|(518) 648-6141
|www.hcphcovid.com
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Herkimer County
|(315) 867-1121
|www.herkimercounty.org
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Jefferson County
|(315) 786-3710
|publichealth@co.jefferson.ny.us
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Lewis County
|(315) 376-5453
|www.lewiscountypublichealth.com
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Livingston County
|(585) 243-7299
|kroot@co.livingston.ny.us
|8:00am-4:00pm(M-F)
|Madison County
|(315) 366-2770
|health@madisoncounty.ny.gov
|8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
|Monroe County
|(585) 753-5555
|FLvaccineHUB@urmc.rochester.edu
|24/7
|Montgomery County
|(518) 853-3531
|N/A
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Nassau County
|(516) 227-9550
|seniors@hhsnassaucountyny.us
|9:00am-4:45pm (M-F)
|Niagara County
|211 or(888) 696-9211
|https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccination
|24 hrs/day;7 days/wk365 days/year
|Oneida County
|(315) 798-5439
|vaccines@ocgov.net
|8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
|Onondaga County
|(315) 435-2362 or 211
|www.ongov.net/health/contact covidvaccinations@ongov.net
|9:00am-4:30pm
|Ontario County
|(585) 396-4439
|www.ontariocountypublichealth.com
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Ontario
|(585) 3964343
|kate.ott@co.ontario.ny.us
|8:30am -4:30pm
|Orange County
|(845) 615-3700
|www.orangecountygov.com
|9:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
|Orleans County
|(585) 589-3278
|OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Oswego County
|(315) 349-3330
|healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com
|8:30am 4:00pm (M-F)
|Otsego County
|(607) 547-4232
|covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com
|8:30am -4:30pm
|Putnam County
|(845) 808-1390
|jeanette.baldanza@putnamcountyny.gov
|10:00am-4:00pm
|Rensselaer County
|(518) 270-0450
|renscovax@gmail.com
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Rockland County
|(845) 364-3980
|scottj@co.rockland.ny.us
|9:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
|Saratoga County
|(518) 885-2276
|homevax@saratogacountyny.gov
|8:30am-4:00pm (M-F)
|Schenectady County
|(518) 386-2824
|vaccine@schenectadycounty.com
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Schoharie County
|(518) 295-8390
|health@co.schoharie.ny.us
|8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
|Schuyler County
|(607) 535-7108
|ofa@co.schuyler.ny.us
|9:00am-5:00p (M-TH) 8:00a-4:00pm (F)
|Seneca County
|(315) 539-1920
|covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us
|8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
|St. Lawrence County
|(315) 386-2325
|SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Steuben County
|(607) 664-2298 ext. 4709
|mobilevaccine@steubencountyny.gov
|8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
|Suffolk County
|311
|N/A
|9:00am-6:00pm (M-F) 9:00am-4:00pm (S & S)
|Sullivan County
|(845) 807-0925
|Homeboundvaccine@sullivanny.us
|9:00am-5:00pm
|Tioga County
|(607) 687-8632
|covidvax@tiogacountyny.gov
|8:00am-5:00pm
|Tompkins County
|211
|covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Ulster County
|(845) 443-8888 (845) 340-3456
|https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/
|9:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
|Warren County
|(518) 761-6580
|homeboundcovidvax@warrencountyny.gov
|8:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
|Washington County
|(518) 746-2401
|www.washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Wayne County
|(315) 946-5624
|aging@co.wayne.ny.us https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/publichealth/
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Westchester County
|(914) 813-6300
|jsw1@westchestergov.com aqpj@westchestergov.com
|8:30am-4:30pm
|Wyoming County
|(585) 786-8833
|Health@wyomingco.net
|8:00am-4:30pm (M-F)
|Yates County
|(315) 536-5160
|www.yatescounty.org
|8:00am-4:00pm
|Yates
|(315) 536-5160
|Publichealth@yatescounty.org