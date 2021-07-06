Gov. Cuomo: State to partner with local counties for in-home vaccinations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way. 

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home. 

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider. 

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department: 

Albany County(518) 447-7198Deborah.riitano@albanycountyny.gov8:30am-4:00pm (M-F)
Allegany County(585) 268-9250healthinfo@alleganyco.com9:00am-3:00pm
Broome County(607) 778-6133Ofa@broomecounty.us8:00am-4:00pm
Cattaraugus County(716) 701-3777(716) 373-8050www.cattco.org/health/contact8:00am-5:00pm
Cayuga County(315) 253-1560cchealth@cayugacounty.us8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
Chautauqua County411www.nyconnects.ny.gov24hrs
Chemung County(607) 737-5530www.chemungcountyny.gov/8:00am-4:30pm
Chenango County(607) 337-1660covid19@co.chenango.ny.us8:30am-4:30pm
Clinton County(518) 565-4848www.clintonhealth.org8:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
Columbia County(518) 697-5560covidvaccineinfo@columbiacountyny.com9:00am-4:00pm
Cortland County(607) 756-3485ccaaa@cortland-co.org8:30am-4:30pm
Delaware County(607) 832-5750N/A8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
Dutchess County(845) 486-2556www.dutchessny.gov9:00 am – 5:00 p.m.
Erie County(716) 858-2929N/A8:00am-6:00pm (M-F) 9:00am-12noon (Sat)
Essex County(518) 873-3500Covid.19@essexcountyny.gov   OR      www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/24 hrs/day,7 days/wk
Franklin County(518) 481-1111eoccallcenter@franklincony.org8:00am-4:00pm
Fulton County(518) 762-8215N/A8:00am-4:00pm
Genesee County(585) 344-2580 ext. 5555Health.Dept@co.genesee.ny.us8:30am-5:00pm
Greene County(518) 719-3600emergency@gc911.com9:00am-4:30pm
Hamilton County(518) 648-6141www.hcphcovid.com8:00am-4:30pm
Herkimer County(315) 867-1121www.herkimercounty.org8:00am-4:00pm
Jefferson County(315) 786-3710publichealth@co.jefferson.ny.us8:00am-4:30pm
Lewis County(315) 376-5453www.lewiscountypublichealth.com8:30am-4:30pm
Livingston County(585) 243-7299kroot@co.livingston.ny.us8:00am-4:00pm(M-F)
Madison County(315) 366-2770health@madisoncounty.ny.gov8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
Monroe County(585) 753-5555FLvaccineHUB@urmc.rochester.edu24/7
Montgomery County(518) 853-3531N/A8:30am-4:30pm
Nassau County(516) 227-9550seniors@hhsnassaucountyny.us9:00am-4:45pm (M-F)
Niagara County211 or(888) 696-9211https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccination24 hrs/day;7 days/wk365 days/year
Oneida County(315) 798-5439vaccines@ocgov.net8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
Onondaga County(315) 435-2362 or 211www.ongov.net/health/contact  covidvaccinations@ongov.net9:00am-4:30pm
Ontario County(585) 396-4439www.ontariocountypublichealth.com8:30am-5:00pm
Ontario(585) 3964343kate.ott@co.ontario.ny.us8:30am -4:30pm
Orange County(845) 615-3700www.orangecountygov.com9:00am-4:00pm (M-F)
Orleans County(585) 589-3278OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov8:00am-4:00pm
Oswego County(315) 349-3330healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com8:30am 4:00pm (M-F)
Otsego County(607) 547-4232covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com8:30am -4:30pm
Putnam County(845) 808-1390jeanette.baldanza@putnamcountyny.gov10:00am-4:00pm
Rensselaer County(518) 270-0450renscovax@gmail.com8:00am-4:00pm
Rockland County(845) 364-3980scottj@co.rockland.ny.us9:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
Saratoga County(518) 885-2276homevax@saratogacountyny.gov8:30am-4:00pm (M-F)
Schenectady County(518) 386-2824vaccine@schenectadycounty.com8:30am-4:30pm
Schoharie County(518) 295-8390health@co.schoharie.ny.us8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)
Schuyler County(607) 535-7108ofa@co.schuyler.ny.us9:00am-5:00p (M-TH) 8:00a-4:00pm (F)
Seneca County(315) 539-1920covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
St. Lawrence County(315) 386-2325SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org8:00am-4:00pm
Steuben County(607) 664-2298 ext. 4709mobilevaccine@steubencountyny.gov8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
Suffolk County311N/A9:00am-6:00pm (M-F) 9:00am-4:00pm (S & S)
Sullivan County(845) 807-0925Homeboundvaccine@sullivanny.us9:00am-5:00pm
Tioga County(607) 687-8632covidvax@tiogacountyny.gov8:00am-5:00pm
Tompkins County211covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org8:30am-5:00pm
Ulster County(845) 443-8888 (845) 340-3456https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/9:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
Warren County(518) 761-6580homeboundcovidvax@warrencountyny.gov8:00am-5:00pm (M-F)
Washington County(518) 746-2401www.washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry8:00am-4:30pm
Wayne County(315) 946-5624aging@co.wayne.ny.us  https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/publichealth/8:00am-4:30pm
Westchester County(914) 813-6300jsw1@westchestergov.com    aqpj@westchestergov.com8:30am-4:30pm
Wyoming County(585) 786-8833Health@wyomingco.net8:00am-4:30pm (M-F)
Yates County(315) 536-5160www.yatescounty.org8:00am-4:00pm
Yates(315) 536-5160Publichealth@yatescounty.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss