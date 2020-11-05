Gov. Cuomo on rising COVID-19 cases: ‘Serious caution flag’ in Rochester, Finger Lakes

by: WROC Staff

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes off a protective mask during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Thursday that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, describing the situation as a “serious caution flag.”

Along with the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, the governor raised similar concern over Western new York, as well as other communities across the state.

“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press relese. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives.”

For Thursday’s update, the governor said the hotspot micro-cluster positivity rate was 3.04%, the positivity rate outside the micro-clusters was 1.7%, and the overall statewide infection rate was 1.86%.

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,277 (+24)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 164
  • Hospital Counties – 46
  • Number ICU – 268 (-16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 128 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 80,225 (+116)
  • Deaths – 24
  • Total Deaths – 25,892

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%1.2%1.3%
Central New York2.5%2.7%2.1%
Rochester and Finger Lakes2.3%2.9%3.7%
Long Island1.8%1.1%2.0%
Mid-Hudson2.4%2.5%2.4%
Mohawk Valley1.6%0.6%0.8%
New York City1.5%1.3%1.6%
North Country1.7%1.9%0.6%
Southern Tier1.2%1.1%1.1%
Western New York3.0%3.4%3.3%

Monroe County officials raised a similar concern Thursday afternoon during a media briefing.

