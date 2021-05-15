Gov. Cuomo says state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

Western New York’s 7-day average fell to 1.99 percent, falling below 2 percent for the first time since March 17, a 62 percent decline from its spring peak of 5.25 percent one month ago.

“New Yorkers are tough and they are strong. While COVID has shown itself to be a formidable opponent, the people of this state have proven they are a force to be reckoned with,” Cuomo said. “We are taking great strides toward our new normal, but this fight isn’t over yet. I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and continue to follow health and safety protocols until the COVID beast is defeated entirely.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 193,450

Total Positive – 2,041

Percent Positive – 1.06%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.18%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,688 (-79)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -490

Patients Newly Admitted – 189

Number ICU – 407 (-8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 246 (-1)

Total Discharges – 179,561 (+224)

Deaths – 23

Total Deaths – 42,440

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average Capital Region 74 0.01% 30% Central New York 50 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 195 0.02% 40% Long Island 222 0.01% 38% Mid-Hudson 151 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 31 0.01% 42% New York City 716 0.01% 35% North Country 17 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 58 0.01% 53% Western New York 174 0.01% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 237 197 17% Central New York 233 165 29% Finger Lakes 397 227 43% Long Island 845 580 31% Mid-Hudson 668 392 41% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,503 1,851 26% North Country 56 29 48% Southern Tier 115 69 40% Western New York 543 326 40%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Capital Region 1.47% 1.39% 1.42% Central New York 1.17% 1.26% 1.38% Finger Lakes 2.75% 2.79% 2.77% Long Island 1.10% 1.07% 1.02% Mid-Hudson 1.16% 1.08% 1.05% Mohawk Valley 1.42% 1.31% 1.21% New York City 1.07% 1.04% 0.98% North Country 2.12% 1.96% 2.09% Southern Tier 0.63% 0.64% 0.62% Western New York 2.24% 2.16% 1.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Bronx 1.13% 1.11% 1.02% Kings 1.20% 1.16% 1.08% New York 0.64% 0.64% 0.59% Queens 1.19% 1.15% 1.09% Richmond 1.30% 1.26% 1.28%

Of the 2,067,574 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,428 22 Allegany 3,433 16 Broome 18,344 16 Cattaraugus 5,600 26 Cayuga 6,214 17 Chautauqua 8,807 19 Chemung 7,554 21 Chenango 3,402 5 Clinton 4,803 14 Columbia 4,008 7 Cortland 3,756 6 Delaware 2,320 3 Dutchess 29,175 38 Erie 88,350 122 Essex 1,577 2 Franklin 2,518 1 Fulton 4,338 9 Genesee 5,348 8 Greene 3,365 5 Hamilton 307 0 Herkimer 5,102 3 Jefferson 5,931 28 Lewis 2,707 20 Livingston 4,371 13 Madison 4,471 6 Monroe 66,700 193 Montgomery 4,203 8 Nassau 182,253 114 Niagara 19,686 30 NYC 927,321 671 Oneida 22,251 29 Onondaga 38,048 75 Ontario 7,299 10 Orange 47,851 43 Orleans 3,051 3 Oswego 7,436 21 Otsego 3,400 5 Putnam 10,539 5 Rensselaer 11,104 15 Rockland 46,656 30 Saratoga 15,113 23 Schenectady 12,988 16 Schoharie 1,662 2 Schuyler 1,030 2 Seneca 1,980 1 St. Lawrence 6,507 14 Steuben 6,775 13 Suffolk 199,411 129 Sullivan 6,549 12 Tioga 3,695 16 Tompkins 4,241 11 Ulster 13,762 15 Warren 3,585 5 Washington 3,085 10 Wayne 5,650 14 Westchester 128,835 72 Wyoming 3,511 7 Yates 1,168 0

Friday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,440. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: