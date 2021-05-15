Gov. Cuomo says state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
Western New York’s 7-day average fell to 1.99 percent, falling below 2 percent for the first time since March 17, a 62 percent decline from its spring peak of 5.25 percent one month ago.
“New Yorkers are tough and they are strong. While COVID has shown itself to be a formidable opponent, the people of this state have proven they are a force to be reckoned with,” Cuomo said. “We are taking great strides toward our new normal, but this fight isn’t over yet. I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and continue to follow health and safety protocols until the COVID beast is defeated entirely.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 193,450
- Total Positive – 2,041
- Percent Positive – 1.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,688 (-79)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -490
- Patients Newly Admitted – 189
- Number ICU – 407 (-8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 246 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 179,561 (+224)
- Deaths – 23
- Total Deaths – 42,440
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average
|Capital Region
|74
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|50
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|195
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|222
|0.01%
|38%
|Mid-Hudson
|151
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|716
|0.01%
|35%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|58
|0.01%
|53%
|Western New York
|174
|0.01%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|237
|197
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|165
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|227
|43%
|Long Island
|845
|580
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|668
|392
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,503
|1,851
|26%
|North Country
|56
|29
|48%
|Southern Tier
|115
|69
|40%
|Western New York
|543
|326
|40%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.47%
|1.39%
|1.42%
|Central New York
|1.17%
|1.26%
|1.38%
|Finger Lakes
|2.75%
|2.79%
|2.77%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.07%
|1.02%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.16%
|1.08%
|1.05%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.42%
|1.31%
|1.21%
|New York City
|1.07%
|1.04%
|0.98%
|North Country
|2.12%
|1.96%
|2.09%
|Southern Tier
|0.63%
|0.64%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|2.24%
|2.16%
|1.99%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Bronx
|1.13%
|1.11%
|1.02%
|Kings
|1.20%
|1.16%
|1.08%
|New York
|0.64%
|0.64%
|0.59%
|Queens
|1.19%
|1.15%
|1.09%
|Richmond
|1.30%
|1.26%
|1.28%
Of the 2,067,574 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,428
|22
|Allegany
|3,433
|16
|Broome
|18,344
|16
|Cattaraugus
|5,600
|26
|Cayuga
|6,214
|17
|Chautauqua
|8,807
|19
|Chemung
|7,554
|21
|Chenango
|3,402
|5
|Clinton
|4,803
|14
|Columbia
|4,008
|7
|Cortland
|3,756
|6
|Delaware
|2,320
|3
|Dutchess
|29,175
|38
|Erie
|88,350
|122
|Essex
|1,577
|2
|Franklin
|2,518
|1
|Fulton
|4,338
|9
|Genesee
|5,348
|8
|Greene
|3,365
|5
|Hamilton
|307
|0
|Herkimer
|5,102
|3
|Jefferson
|5,931
|28
|Lewis
|2,707
|20
|Livingston
|4,371
|13
|Madison
|4,471
|6
|Monroe
|66,700
|193
|Montgomery
|4,203
|8
|Nassau
|182,253
|114
|Niagara
|19,686
|30
|NYC
|927,321
|671
|Oneida
|22,251
|29
|Onondaga
|38,048
|75
|Ontario
|7,299
|10
|Orange
|47,851
|43
|Orleans
|3,051
|3
|Oswego
|7,436
|21
|Otsego
|3,400
|5
|Putnam
|10,539
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,104
|15
|Rockland
|46,656
|30
|Saratoga
|15,113
|23
|Schenectady
|12,988
|16
|Schoharie
|1,662
|2
|Schuyler
|1,030
|2
|Seneca
|1,980
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,507
|14
|Steuben
|6,775
|13
|Suffolk
|199,411
|129
|Sullivan
|6,549
|12
|Tioga
|3,695
|16
|Tompkins
|4,241
|11
|Ulster
|13,762
|15
|Warren
|3,585
|5
|Washington
|3,085
|10
|Wayne
|5,650
|14
|Westchester
|128,835
|72
|Wyoming
|3,511
|7
|Yates
|1,168
|0
Friday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,440. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Niagara
|2
|Queens
|6
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1