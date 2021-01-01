Gov. Cuomo: NYS positivity rate at 7.52%, Finger Lakes region still problematic

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

As we enter this new year, New Yorkers should be energized with a bright hope for the future. We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution. As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. I am confident that we will win this war together because we are New York Tough.

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo’s office released the following data on Friday:

Test results reported: 219,253

Total positive: 16,497

Percent positive: 7.52%

Patient hospitalization: 7,886 (down 49)

Patients newly admitted: 1,006

Hospital counties: 54

Number in ICU: 1,292

Number in ICU with intubation: 776 (up 53)

Total discharges: 102,968 (up 839)

Deaths: 166

Total deaths: 30,208

Below you can find the hospital bed capacity and occupancy in each region:

Region COVID patients currently in hospital COVID patients as percent of region population Percent of hospital beds available (7-day average) Capital Region 394 0.04% 25% Central New York 395 0.05% 22% Finger Lakes 919 0.08% 32% Long Island 1,443 0.05% 26% Mid-Hudson 912 0.04% 35% Mohawk Valley 294 0.06% 24% New York City 2,709 0.03% 31% North Country 71 0.02% 38% Southern Tier 205 0.03% 43% Western New York 544 0.04% 33% Statewide 7,886 0.04% 31% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below you can find a breakdown of ICU bed capacity and occupancy in each region:

Region Total ICU beds Total occupied ICU beds Percent of ICU bed available in region (7-day average) Capital Region 239 194 19% Central New York 252 191 27% Finger Lakes 397 290 29% Long Island 809 638 25% Mid-Hudson 685 415 40% Mohawk Valley 126 100 23% New York City 2,457 1,808 29% North Country 59 38 38% Southern Tier 125 83 37% Western New York 545 350 40% NYS TOTAL 5,694 4,107 30% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

On Thursday, 219,523 test results were reported to the state. Out of those, 7.52% were positive. Below is a breakdown of positivity rates over the last three days:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 9.09% 9.13% 9.57% Central New York 7.29% 7.81% 8.21% Finger Lakes 8.80% 9.22% 9.70% Long Island 7.49% 8.04% 8.42% Mid-Hudson 6.68% 7.09% 7.56% Mohawk Valley 9.36% 9.54% 9.69% New York City 5.28% 5.62% 5.85% North Country 7.46% 7.49% 8.17% Southern Tier 4.05% 4.43% 5.16% Western New York 6.82% 7.40% 8.01% Statewide 6.43% 6.83% 7.20% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

The governor’s office also broke down the number of positive cases in each county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 11,917 332 Allegany 1,876 45 Broome 8,301 144 Cattaraugus 2,585 87 Cayuga 2,997 103 Chautauqua 3,625 107 Chemung 4,585 54 Chenango 1,250 36 Clinton 1,158 83 Columbia 1,678 48 Cortland 2,107 37 Delaware 726 19 Dutchess 12,379 297 Erie 41,988 736 Essex 608 38 Franklin 781 20 Fulton 1,317 32 Genesee 2,767 86 Greene 1,383 61 Hamilton 112 10 Herkimer 2,230 92 Jefferson 1,859 76 Lewis 944 34 Livingston 1,928 65 Madison 2,337 48 Monroe 34,592 838 Montgomery 1,393 86 Nassau 89,460 1,556 Niagara 8,745 301 NYC 431,353 5,293 Oneida 12,425 314 Onondaga 21,508 362 Ontario 3,365 111 Orange 23,679 322 Orleans 1,397 38 Oswego 3,510 85 Otsego 1,229 24 Putnam 4,937 106 Rensselaer 4,415 146 Rockland 27,768 258 Saratoga 5,796 208 Schenectady 6,076 163 Schoharie 572 18 Schuyler 534 8 Seneca 817 27 St. Lawrence 2,182 98 Steuben 3,467 61 Suffolk 97,931 1,874 Sullivan 3,169 63 Tioga 1,711 32 Tompkins 2,114 35 Ulster 5,816 137 Warren 1,249 93 Washington 874 49 Wayne 2,632 73 Westchester 70,614 953 Wyoming 1,421 54 Yates 522 21 Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

On Thursday, 166 New Yorkers died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 30,208, according to the governor’s office.