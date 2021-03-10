Gov. Cuomo: NY is making “significant progress” in vaccination rate, keeping infection rate down

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office shared an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday morning.
“We’re working hard every day to get New York’s infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace. But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don’t lose an inch of that progress. We’re expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing as we get through this fight together.”
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo
- Test Results Reported – 205,616
- Total Positive – 6,489
- Percent Positive – 3.16%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.11%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,798 (-101)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -525
- Patients Newly Admitted – 561
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 999 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 686 (+11)
- Total Discharges – 151,354 (+541)
- Deaths – 58
- Total Deaths – 39,230
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|95
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|46
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|158
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|814
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|470
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|64
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2,885
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|39
|0.01%
|60%
|Southern Tier
|89
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|138
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,798
|0.02%
|36%
ICU Bed Occupancy and Capacity
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|240
|200
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|173
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|244
|37%
|Long Island
|854
|670
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|403
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|65
|32%
|New York City
|2,600
|1,999
|23%
|North Country
|57
|31
|54%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|52%
|Western New York
|545
|312
|42%
|Statewide
|5,858
|4,166
|29%
7-Day Average Positivity Rates
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.97%
|1.98%
|1.88%
|Central New York
|0.94%
|0.94%
|0.89%
|Finger Lakes
|1.72%
|1.70%
|1.62%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.23%
|4.25%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.27%
|4.29%
|4.32%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.51%
|1.51%
|1.49%
|New York City
|4.00%
|3.92%
|3.86%
|North Country
|2.54%
|2.41%
|2.21%
|Southern Tier
|0.79%
|0.78%
|0.79%
|Western New York
|1.95%
|1.96%
|1.85%
|Statewide
|3.19%
|3.16%
|3.11%
7-Day Average Positivity Rates (NYC)
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.71%
|4.83%
|4.57%
|Brooklyn
|3.98%
|4.05%
|3.94%
|Manhattan
|2.53%
|2.48%
|2.52%
|Queens
|4.13%
|4.20%
|4.10%
|Staten Island
|4.35%
|4.58%
|4.44%
Positive Tests By County
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,403
|49
|Allegany
|2,939
|3
|Broome
|15,620
|84
|Cattaraugus
|4,518
|11
|Cayuga
|5,449
|5
|Chautauqua
|7,486
|10
|Chemung
|6,508
|12
|Chenango
|2,527
|17
|Clinton
|3,843
|13
|Columbia
|3,479
|6
|Cortland
|3,265
|7
|Delaware
|1,626
|11
|Dutchess
|23,288
|104
|Erie
|67,370
|196
|Essex
|1,374
|2
|Franklin
|2,199
|8
|Fulton
|3,472
|10
|Genesee
|4,508
|13
|Greene
|2,722
|6
|Hamilton
|286
|0
|Herkimer
|4,621
|7
|Jefferson
|4,953
|9
|Lewis
|2,114
|4
|Livingston
|3,625
|7
|Madison
|3,908
|7
|Monroe
|53,675
|77
|Montgomery
|3,284
|4
|Nassau
|154,288
|577
|Niagara
|15,637
|23
|NYC
|749,011
|3,420
|Oneida
|20,031
|36
|Onondaga
|32,941
|50
|Ontario
|5,950
|15
|Orange
|38,660
|207
|Orleans
|2,486
|4
|Oswego
|6,181
|20
|Otsego
|2,544
|22
|Putnam
|8,661
|46
|Rensselaer
|9,310
|14
|Rockland
|40,203
|193
|Saratoga
|12,338
|33
|Schenectady
|11,093
|16
|Schoharie
|1,263
|4
|Schuyler
|875
|0
|Seneca
|1,670
|8
|St. Lawrence
|5,748
|15
|Steuben
|5,621
|12
|Suffolk
|168,199
|598
|Sullivan
|4,929
|16
|Tioga
|2,882
|9
|Tompkins
|3,552
|16
|Ulster
|10,474
|49
|Warren
|2,939
|14
|Washington
|2,426
|8
|Wayne
|4,565
|7
|Westchester
|111,339
|369
|Wyoming
|2,911
|4
|Yates
|1,028
|2
Deaths
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|9
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|12
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2