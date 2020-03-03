Gov. Cuomo: NY health insurers to waive costs associated with COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state health insurers are to waive cost sharing associated for COVID-19.

Cuomo’s announcement says that the the normal coronavirus costs for emergency room, urgent care, and office visits will also be waived.

BREAKING: I am announcing a new directive requiring NY health insurers to waive cost sharing associated with testing for #coronavirus, including emergency room, urgent care and office visits.



We can't let cost be a barrier to access to COVID-19 testing for any New Yorker. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 3, 2020

Sunday, officials announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in New York state.

In a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus after traveling to Iran, and is said to be experiencing respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.