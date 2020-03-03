Gov. Cuomo: NY health insurers to waive costs associated with COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state health insurers are to waive cost sharing associated for COVID-19.
Cuomo’s announcement says that the the normal coronavirus costs for emergency room, urgent care, and office visits will also be waived.
Sunday, officials announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in New York state.
In a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus after traveling to Iran, and is said to be experiencing respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.