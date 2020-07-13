Gov. Cuomo: New York state will deploy testing an contact tracing teams to Atlanta

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state would deploy testing and contact tracing teams to assist the City of Atlanta as it faces a surge of new coronavirus cases.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared during Gov. Cuomo’s briefing Monday to discuss the growing problems regarding the virus in the State of Georgia.

“We’re headed in the wrong direction,” said Mayor Lance Bottoms. “So as a city we’ve recommended that we go back to phase one, which is essentially a stay at home order and also we’ve instituted a mask mandate. It’s very simple, unless we have a coordinated approach across this country, we are gong to continuously, unnecessarily, watch people die.

“We didn’t have to look to Italy, we could have looked to New York and you told us very clearly that if we didn’t do things differently in our cities and states then we would find ourselves in the same situation New York was facing, and unfortunately you are correct,” said Mayor Lance Bottoms.

“Anything we can do for you, for the city, we stand ready,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We remember how good the people across this country were to us. When we were in the midst of it, I asked for volunteers from across the United States: nurses, doctors to come help in our hospitals … The concept of paying it forward – whatever we can do on any level. We have people who have been through this and actually know and we stand ready. You’re right, keep going, stay strong. The facts will bear out. It’s about saving lives and you’re doing exactly the right thing.”

Last week, New York state also sent the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida as that state struggles with a resurgence of cases.