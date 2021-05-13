Gov. Cuomo: New York State reviewing new CDC masking guidance

In this Dec. 3, 2020, photo provided by the Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo holds up samples of empty packaging for the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the Centers for Disease Control’s new COVID-19 masking guidance Thursday, saying it was under review by state health officials.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said. “We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

