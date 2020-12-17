Gov. Cuomo: New York State positivity rate 5.38%, Finger Lakes at 8.2%

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday — day 292 of the pandemic.
The governor was in Kingston, New York to address the storm damage across the state — which had a significant impact on the southern portion of the state.
During his briefing, Cuomo said that out of the 202,772 tests reported on Wednesday, 10,914 were positive — or 5.38%, that is with the microclusters. “That’s good news, that’s down from about 6.2%,” Cuomo said.
6,147 people were hospitalized in the state from the coronavirus and there were 120 deaths reported. 1,095 are in ICU and 611 patients are intubated.
The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 8.2%. “Finger Lakes is a real problem area for the state right now.”
The governor said the storm wasn’t bad enough to impact the deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.
“There is no significant disruption in places where we need to supplement the transportation with 4-wheel-drive vehicles and such, we’re doing that.”
“We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdown and together we can do that.”
In his briefing on Wednesday, said that New Yorkers will not have to pay for a vaccine whenever they ultimately receive it. The governor also announce that University of Rochester Medical Center will oversee the vaccination process in the Finger Lakes region once it enters phase two of the vaccination plan — which includes essential workers and the general public who have underlying health conditions.
