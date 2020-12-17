Gov. Cuomo: New York State positivity rate 5.38%, Finger Lakes at 8.2%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday — day 292 of the pandemic.

The governor was in Kingston, New York to address the storm damage across the state — which had a significant impact on the southern portion of the state.

During his briefing, Cuomo said that out of the 202,772 tests reported on Wednesday, 10,914 were positive — or 5.38%, that is with the microclusters. “That’s good news, that’s down from about 6.2%,” Cuomo said.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,147.



Of the 202,772 tests reported yesterday, 10,914 were positive (5.38% of total).



Sadly, there were 120 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/9bdiPq0oYY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 17, 2020

6,147 people were hospitalized in the state from the coronavirus and there were 120 deaths reported. 1,095 are in ICU and 611 patients are intubated.

The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 8.2%. “Finger Lakes is a real problem area for the state right now.”

The governor said the storm wasn’t bad enough to impact the deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

“There is no significant disruption in places where we need to supplement the transportation with 4-wheel-drive vehicles and such, we’re doing that.”

“We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdown and together we can do that.”

In his briefing on Wednesday, said that New Yorkers will not have to pay for a vaccine whenever they ultimately receive it. The governor also announce that University of Rochester Medical Center will oversee the vaccination process in the Finger Lakes region once it enters phase two of the vaccination plan — which includes essential workers and the general public who have underlying health conditions.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.