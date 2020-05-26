1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gov. Cuomo: New York state campgrounds, RV Parks now open

Coronavirus

by: Kelly Khatib

Posted: / Updated:

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Sunday COVID-19 briefing was held at Jones Beach and he used the backdrop to announce that some state beaches, campgrounds, and RV Parks will be open on Memorial Day.

The governor said that both hospitalizations and intubations are down in New York State.

“The total number of hospitalizations is down and that’s good news. The number of deaths ticked up which is terrible news but the overall line is still good,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo confirmed 1,589 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 361,515 confirmed cases in New York State and that the number of deaths has risen to a total of 109 in 24 hours.

Starting Sunday, Cuomo says New York professional sports leagues will begin training camps while following appropriate health protocols, and veterinarians can continue practicing Tuesday.

Despite the numbers going down, Cuomo still advises to exercise caution and practice social distancing.

“Even though it has been a long time and people are anxious we have to be smart and keep watching those numbers. Following the science, not the politics. This is not a political ideology question. This is a public health question. It’s about a disease, stopping the disease, stopping the spread of the disease and that’s science, it’s not politics.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss