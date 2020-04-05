COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 4,000, more than 122,000 confirmed cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — At his Sunday press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked hospitals across the state to work together like never before in order to defeat COVID-19.

As coronavirus continues to spread, New York City hospitals are becoming overloaded with patients, and Cuomo said the health care system across the state needs to work together to alleviate the stress from hospitals downstate.

Governor Cuomo said he is working on a plan to balance the patient load between hospitals, which involves shifting patients to hospitals not in their area.

Cuomo acknowledged the health care system has never had to work together like this before, but it needs to happen for COVID-19.

Below are the updated coronavirus numbers for New York State from Sunday’s press conference:

Confirmed Cases – 122,031

Currently Hospitalized – 16,479

In ICU – 4,376

Deaths – 4,159

Cuomo said despite the numbers continuing to rise, the good news is more and more people are being discharged from the hospital. As of Sunday’s press conference, 12,187 patients have been discharged from the hospital, which is about 74 percent of the people who have been admitted into the hospital for COVID-19.

Cuomo said the projection models continue to shift, and the governor said there could be a plateau instead of an apex.

Based on the data, the number of cases testing positive each day has remained relatively the same over the past few days, which could mean a plateau instead of an apex. Cuomo said the experts have to wait for more data to determine if the state is at a plateau right now, if we’ve already hit the apex or if the apex is yet to come.

The state said individual counties’ health care systems must work together because hospitals Downstate simply don’t have the capacity to handle all of the cases.

“We won’t lose a life because we didn’t share resources among ourselves,” Governor Cuomo said.

The governor explained that each country, state and county have their own curves. He said states should be sending their resources to New York, like Oregon did because New York is at or near their apex right now. When other states are in need of supplies or near their apexes, Governor Cuomo said New York will give back and help in any way they can.

“Once a very vulnerable person is infected, a ‘cure’ is very difficult,” Cuomo said.

On working together as a nation to defeat the virus, Cuomo said, “Nobody can handle this alone.”

Before opening it up to questions, Governor Cuomo ended his address saying, “We’ll get through this because we are New York State tough.”