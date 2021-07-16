Gov. Cuomo introduces NY paid fellowship to bolster response in future health emergencies

NEW YORK (WROC) — In aim to strengthen local and state-wide response to future health emergencies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a public health workforce fellowship program that will provide over 1,000 full-time positions Friday.

Applications for the New York State Public Health Fellowship Program are now open. Up to 1,000 fellows will be trained by Cornell University — upon completion of the program, they will receive a Public Health Essentials Certificate.

Selected applicants will then be offered full-time, paid positions and be placed at the New York State Department of Health or local health partners across the state. The program’s fellows will immediately assist in the state’s vaccination efforts.

“The COVID pandemic ambushed New York and upended our lives, and one of the greatest lessons we’ve learned is that we need to act now and be prepared for the next public health crisis,” Gov. Cuomo wrote in a statement. “I encourage everyone who is interested to apply for this first-in-the-nation program and become a part New York’s emergency public health and preparedness efforts.”

Those selected for the fellowship are set to include recent college graduates, students advanced in public health studies, current health professionals and retired medical personnel. The program will feature an thorough online course and a training curriculum developed by Cornell University. Those interested in applying for the fellowship can do so here.