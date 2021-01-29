Gov. Cuomo, Dr. Zucker on nursing home report: Undercounting claims are ‘factually inaccurate’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker were asked about Attorney General Letitia James’ report that said the state had undercounted the number of nursing home deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Following the release of that report, Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement Thursday saying in part: “DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes.”

Zucker reiterated that sentiment at Friday’s briefing.

“When they said there was undercounting, that’s just factually inaccurate,” Zucker said. “Reporting the number of deaths is always the hardest number to report out there, and we wanted to be sure that those numbers were accurate.”

I asked Gov. Cuomo why it took the AG's report to finally release the # of NH residents who died in hospitals. He sent the question to Health Commissioner Zucker, who said, "When I saw the… report, I decided that we needed to finish up quickly and get those numbers out." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 29, 2021

The governor followed the health commissioner, saying “The report affirmed everything the Commissioner said. Where this starts is, frankly, a political attack from the prior federal administration HHS.”

