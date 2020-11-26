Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 winter plan to be developed after Thanksgiving data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the coronavirus in New York State on Thursday, Thanksgiving morning.

The governor announced the following data from Wednesday:

4.9% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

2.68% positivity rate outside micro-cluster

3.18% positivity rate overall statewide

217,721 tests

67 deaths

3,056 hospitalizations

628 in ICU

286 intubated

The governor said that after the data collected from the Thanksgiving holiday, the state will develop a winter plan, focusing on at least three parts:

Adding factors to the microcluster zones (hospitalization rate)

Developing testing plans for schools with goal to keep kindergarten through 8th grade open

A vaccine distribution plan for New York State

“The more data you have the smarter the decisions you make. We want to see what Thanksgiving actually did and if it did it evenly across the state or causes a spike in some parts of the state,” Cuomo said in a conference call.

Wednesday, the governor was in Rochester for his COVID-19 briefing and said that Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalization increase rate is among the highest in New York State.

“The yellow, orange, red zones — we want to add factors, most notably hospitalization rate and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds, because that is the worst case scenario right is you run out of hospital beds.”

Earlier this week, local doctors said if the hospitalization rate continues without any changes, elective surgeries may be postponed and other changes in order to handled the surge from COVID-19.

Cuomo also mentioned the decision by the Supreme Court who decided late Wednesday to bar New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus.

“It’s irrelevant from any practical impact because the zone that they were talking about has already been moot. It expired last week so, I think this is really just an opportunity for the court to really just express its philosophy and politics it doesn’t have any practical effect.”

The court’s action Wednesday could push New York to reevaluate its restrictions on houses of worship in areas designated virus hot spots. But the impact of the court’s action is also muted because the Catholic and Orthodox Jewish groups that sued to challenge the restrictions are no longer subject to them.

“The judicial determination on the court on the specific is not final. It goes to the appeals court now so there will be no effect one way or the other across the state.

I’m a former alter boy. I fully respect religion and if theres a time in life when we need it the time is now. But we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time and that’s the balance we’re trying to hit especially through this holiday season.”