Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 now the 3rd leading cause of death in America

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Tuesday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Tuesday’s updated data is as follows:

2.9% infection rate in red zone micro-clusters

1.2% infection rate outside of red zone micro-clusters

1.3% overall state infection rate

12 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19

942 New Yorkers are hospitalized with COVID-19

194 in ICU

99 intubated

90,540 tests processed statewide

1,201 new positives statewide

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 90,540 tests reported yesterday, 1,201 were positive (1.32% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 942.



Sadly, there were 12 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2BxuOToFxJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 20, 2020

“We do so much testing, and it’s so targeted that we can focus in on micro-clusters, small areas that have higher infection,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our micro-clusters have the higher infection rate in our state, but the rate of infection in our micro-clusters, our red zone, is lower than most states’ statewide number.”

Tuesday’s regional data is as follows:

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 1.4%

New York City — 1.3%

Capital Region — 0.8%

Long Island — 0.9%

Hudson Valley — 1.7%

Mohawk Valley — 0.4%

North Country — 1.3%

Southern Tier — 0.8%

Western New York — 1.2%

The governor said the commercial eviction mortarium is now extended through January 1, 2021, which is the same timeline as the residential eviction moratorium.

The governor said the state is monitoring a new hotspot in Cortland County, that had an infection rate of 7%.

The governor said that COVID-19 has risen to the third-leading cause of death in the county.

“COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in America,” Gov. Cuomo said. “COVID has killed more Americans than stroke, than lower respiratory disease, than Alzheimer’s, than diabetes or kidney disease. The president said ‘COVID effects virtually nobody and we should not be afraid of COVID and it was a hoax.’ That was a lie.”

The governor continued his criticism of the president.

“I hold Donald Trump responsible for every COVID death in New York because he lied, and in combination of his lies, he was incompetent,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It was his lie that said this was nothing to worry about, this was a hoax, it would be gone by Easter. It was a lie because he had the Navarro memo. He knew it was a lie. Trump was patient 0 in the US for COVID. Trump is the number 1 super-spreader.”

The governor said there are now 43 states impacted by the coronavirus travel advisory, including Connecticut and New Jersey — New York’s partners in the regional advisory. The other three new states added were Maryland, Arizona and Pennsylvania. The governor also said there would be some exemptions regarding essential travel, due to the proximity of the three states.

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There are just too many interchanges, there are too many interconnections, there are too many people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy. I will be talking to Connecticut and New Jersey, making it clear that to the extent travel among the state or between the states in not essential, it should be avoided.”

According to the CDC and Johns Hopkins, New Jersey has a positive test rate of 10.2 per 100,000 over a seven day rolling average, but an infection rate of 2.8% over a seven day rolling average. Connecticut is 11.2, and 1.6%, respectively.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New York state has one of the lowest virus positivity rates in the nation:

States by positivity rate:

State Positivity (7-Day Avg) Nevada 45.97% South Dakota 37.19% Idaho 28.69% Wyoming 21.29% Iowa 20.86% Kansas 19.40% Nebraska 18.18% Mississippi 17.73% Alabama 16.29% Utah 15.12% Wisconsin 12.61% Florida 12.04% Montana 10.18% North Dakota 9.78% Pennsylvania 9.16% Indiana 9.00% Arizona 8.92% Arkansas 8.87% Tennessee 8.38% Oklahoma 8.31% Texas 7.06% New Mexico 6.62% Minnesota 6.31% Missouri 6.28% North Carolina 6.26% Georgia 6.16% Delaware 6.15% South Carolina 5.83% Virginia 5.75% Illinois 5.50% Kentucky 5.47% Oregon 5.38% Colorado 5.30% Ohio 4.81% Michigan 4.64% Alaska 4.41% Louisiana 4.20% West Virginia 4.14% Washington 3.05% New Jersey 2.89% Hawaii 2.46% California 2.44% Maryland 2.29% Rhode Island 1.94% Connecticut 1.85% New Hampshire 1.32% District of Columbia 1.23% Vermont 1.19% New York 1.17% Massachusetts 1.14% Maine 0.36%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.