Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 2,300, mandatory workforce reduction issued

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 2,382.

Of the 2,382 confirmed cases, 549 of the those affected have required hospitalization — 23%. To date, 108 patients who were diagnosed with the virus have been discharged from the hospital and there are 20 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, according to the governor’s office.

New York state remains No. 1 in the nation in regards to confirmed cases, and its 2,382 cases is more than double No. 2 Washington state’s 1,012 confirmed cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a mandatory workforce reduction in New York state, with the exception of essential services.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said he would issue an executive order saying that businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their business.

The exceptions, he said, are food delivery services, pharmacies, and those that work in healthcare, shipping, and supplies.

The governor says he understands reducing the workforce is an issue, but we should “deal with one crisis at a time” and the public health crisis is more important than an economic crisis right now.

Cuomo also said after speaking with President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, the ship USNS Comfort, which is a mobile hospital, will be sent up to New York Harbor to help with housing patients. The ship can hold 1,000 people. Cuomo is also in talks with Trump about opening up mobile hospitals, which could hold up to 250 patients.

As of Wednesday morning, 14,597 people in New York State have been tested for COVID-19.

Cuomo said that the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the state has now tested negative for the virus. The patient, who was a healthcare worker who had visited Iran, never went to the hospital, but has now tested negative for the virus.