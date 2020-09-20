Gov. Cuomo confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.
“Our numbers continue to look good, and our infection rate is again below one percent. Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community,” Cuomo said. “But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it’s especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 468 (+1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 132 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 76,179 (+78)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 25,427
Of the 100,355 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 862, or 0.86 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|1.6%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.9%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 862 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,900 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 449,900 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,016
|10
|Allegany
|98
|2
|Broome
|1,465
|6
|Cattaraugus
|254
|1
|Cayuga
|199
|3
|Chautauqua
|537
|1
|Chemung
|330
|8
|Chenango
|248
|0
|Clinton
|154
|0
|Columbia
|581
|1
|Cortland
|159
|4
|Delaware
|130
|0
|Dutchess
|5,059
|6
|Erie
|10,999
|82
|Essex
|160
|2
|Franklin
|65
|1
|Fulton
|332
|0
|Genesee
|314
|0
|Greene
|319
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|321
|2
|Jefferson
|163
|2
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|201
|0
|Madison
|487
|1
|Monroe
|5,894
|18
|Montgomery
|227
|4
|Nassau
|46,218
|64
|Niagara
|1,724
|10
|NYC
|240,196
|398
|Oneida
|2,375
|2
|Onondaga
|4,220
|19
|Ontario
|461
|5
|Orange
|11,812
|22
|Orleans
|323
|0
|Oswego
|447
|23
|Otsego
|332
|7
|Putnam
|1,574
|1
|Rensselaer
|899
|3
|Rockland
|14,823
|22
|Saratoga
|998
|8
|Schenectady
|1,380
|3
|Schoharie
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|38
|1
|Seneca
|105
|0
|St. Lawrence
|318
|3
|Steuben
|350
|6
|Suffolk
|46,061
|51
|Sullivan
|1,571
|1
|Tioga
|224
|2
|Tompkins
|397
|3
|Ulster
|2,242
|3
|Warren
|360
|4
|Washington
|287
|0
|Wayne
|310
|1
|Westchester
|37,801
|46
|Wyoming
|132
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Saturday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,427. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1