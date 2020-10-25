Gov. Cuomo confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths in NYS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call late Sunday morning.

“To give you an idea of the progress we’ve made with New York’s micro-clusters, the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange Counties are all down this week. That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control. As we saw with Queens this past week, we get the numbers down and we then open up the areas,” Cuomo said. “Context is everything here. We’re seeing a real national surge, and we are battling that national surge, that national high tide. We’re fighting it because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York. The numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher, so we have to be extra vigilant here in New York and continue being smart.”

Cuomo said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.18 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.06 percent. Within the focus areas, 16,614 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 528 positives

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 104,215 test results were reported, yielding 1,104 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current seven-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4 – 10/10 % Positive 10/11 – 10/17 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/23) % Positive Yesterday (10/24)% Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.23% 4.45% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.07% 2.14% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.40% 2.93% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 1.68% 2.55% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 1.23% 2.78% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.88% 1.21% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 6.09% 3.81% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.40% 6.02% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 4.61% 12.04% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.21% 2.58% 3.18% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.31% 1.35% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.13% 1.06%

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,015 (-30)

Patients Newly Admitted – 116

Hospital Counties – 44

Number ICU – 227 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+5)

Total Discharges – 79,092 (+132)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 25,730

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 1.1% 0.7% 1.2% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% Long Island 1.1% 1.6% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.5% 1.9% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.0% 0.6% New York City 1.0% 1.2% 1.4% North Country 0.8% 1.8% 1.5% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.1% 1.3% Western New York 1.4% 1.1% 1.3%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.1% 1.0% 1.8% Brooklyn 1.0% 1.3% 1.5% Manhattan 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Queens 1.1% 1.4% 1.4% Staten Island 1.0% 1.9% 1.5%

Of the 495,464 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,577 28 Allegany 271 2 Broome 3,368 38 Cattaraugus 461 6 Cayuga 364 12 Chautauqua 884 7 Chemung 1,640 96 Chenango 381 16 Clinton 240 4 Columbia 680 11 Cortland 510 14 Delaware 169 1 Dutchess 5,438 17 Erie 12,819 37 Essex 197 1 Franklin 79 0 Fulton 361 0 Genesee 380 1 Greene 490 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 387 3 Jefferson 202 3 Lewis 108 16 Livingston 280 8 Madison 559 2 Monroe 7,111 41 Montgomery 261 0 Nassau 49,312 109 Niagara 2,041 9 NYC 258,555 653 Oneida 2,681 11 Onondaga 5,309 32 Ontario 644 9 Orange 13,457 44 Orleans 393 8 Oswego 616 7 Otsego 390 6 Putnam 1,794 6 Rensselaer 1,080 7 Rockland 17,685 50 Saratoga 1,308 13 Schenectady 1,546 7 Schoharie 109 2 Schuyler 116 1 Seneca 140 0 St. Lawrence 386 4 Steuben 962 11 Suffolk 48,663 101 Sullivan 1,743 18 Tioga 572 23 Tompkins 603 10 Ulster 2,471 12 Warren 450 2 Washington 332 2 Wayne 448 16 Westchester 40,131 90 Wyoming 182 3 Yates 112 1

Saturday, 12 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,730. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: