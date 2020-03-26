Gov. Cuomo blasts $2.2T federal relief bill as too little

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak will be dramatic in New York.

And he castigated federal officials Thursday for what he called a failure to address lost revenue in their $2.2 trillion relief package.

Cuomo said the outbreak creates a “double whammy” of increased state costs and lost revenue as businesses shutter and workers are laid off.

Gov. Cuomo: "New York receives $5 billion from the stimulus bill, and it's only for COVID-19 expenses. It does nothing for the lost revenue side of things. Congressional action failed to address the governmental need." — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 26, 2020

A health care worker at one of the New York City hospitals under siege by the coronavirus has died.

Co-workers and his sister say assistant nurse manager Kious Kelly died Tuesday from the virus after he got sick two weeks ago.

Kelly worked at Mount Sinai Health West Hospital in Manhattan.