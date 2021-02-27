Gov. Cuomo announces 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 1,554,103 New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

An additional 177,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

“New York’s vast distribution network has now immunized over 1.5 million New Yorkers which is really great news. We’re working hard to keep up that momentum and get shots in arms of the entire eligible population, with special attention to Black, Hispanic and poor communities that have been among the hardest hit by COVID,” said Cuomo.

According to the governor, approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to not show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The “Am I Eligible” screening site has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

To prove eligibility, New Yorkers can use the following:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of COVID vaccination is as follows:

First Doses Received – 3,075,220

First Doses Administered – 2,773,365; 90%

Total Doses Received – 4,996,800

Total Doses Administered – 4,327,468

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 309,750 271,648 87.7% Central New York 267,690 233,464 87.2% Finger Lakes 307,495 276,873 90.0% Long Island 645,335 536,934 83.2% Mid-Hudson 486,760 394,924 81.1% Mohawk Valley 150,605 120,886 80.3% New York City 2,164,835 1,887,523 87.2% North Country 164,070 148,788 90.7% Southern Tier 165,740 150,165 90.6% Western New York 334,520 306,263 91.6% Statewide 4,996,800 4,327,468 86.6%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11:Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28* 262,320 203,835 466,160 4,996,800

*These numbers represent 66 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.