Gov. Cuomo: 72% of adult population with at least one vaccine dose

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on Wednesday on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“From the darkest days of the pandemic and to this day, New Yorkers showed this nation and the world that if we come together, follow the science and make the necessary sacrifices to protect one another, we can defeat COVID. We have made remarkable progress and we continue to be on a good trajectory – and we should all be proud of that,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

“We still have one big job before us, and that is to continue making sure the vaccine is available to every New Yorker and getting more shots into people’s arms. If you still need to get vaccinated, I urge you to do so quickly.”



Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

· Test Results Reported – 80,310

· Total Positive – 345

· Percent Positive – 0.43%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%

· Patient Hospitalization – 364 (+2)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 59

· Patients in ICU – 91 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 47 (+5)

· Total Discharges – 184,837 (+54)

· Deaths – 5

· Total Deaths – 42,972

· Total vaccine doses administered – 21,143,431

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,621

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 440,613

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, June 27, 2021 Monday, June 28, 2021 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Capital Region 0.30% 0.30% 0.32% Central New York 0.51% 0.45% 0.45% Finger Lakes 0.45% 0.43% 0.43% Long Island 0.37% 0.36% 0.36% Mid-Hudson 0.34% 0.32% 0.33% Mohawk Valley 0.37% 0.43% 0.48% New York City 0.40% 0.41% 0.43% North Country 0.77% 0.78% 0.77% Southern Tier 0.42% 0.42% 0.39% Western New York 0.27% 0.27% 0.29% Statewide 0.39% 0.39% 0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 27, 2021 Monday, June 28, 2021 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Bronx 0.33% 0.33% 0.35% Kings 0.38% 0.40% 0.41% New York 0.32% 0.32% 0.35% Queens 0.41% 0.42% 0.43% Richmond 0.80% 0.88% 0.98%

Tuesday, 345 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,734 1 Allegany 3,562 0 Broome 18,655 3 Cattaraugus 5,724 1 Cayuga 6,350 3 Chautauqua 8,962 1 Chemung 7,783 1 Chenango 3,514 1 Clinton 4,847 1 Columbia 4,079 6 Cortland 3,934 0 Delaware 2,395 1 Dutchess 29,512 4 Erie 89,668 3 Essex 1,595 0 Franklin 2,564 0 Fulton 4,429 1 Genesee 5,441 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,206 1 Jefferson 6,174 3 Lewis 2,823 1 Livingston 4,535 2 Madison 4,570 0 Monroe 69,163 11 Montgomery 4,257 1 Nassau 183,980 17 Niagara 20,059 1 NYC 940,085 214 Oneida 22,664 3 Onondaga 39,035 5 Ontario 7,411 1 Orange 48,417 8 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,639 0 Otsego 3,468 1 Putnam 10,630 1 Rensselaer 11,249 2 Rockland 47,022 5 Saratoga 15,412 3 Schenectady 13,217 0 Schoharie 1,701 0 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,667 2 Steuben 6,969 1 Suffolk 201,431 13 Sullivan 6,692 1 Tioga 3,842 0 Tompkins 4,358 0 Ulster 13,927 0 Warren 3,674 1 Washington 3,167 1 Wayne 5,796 2 Westchester 129,866 17 Wyoming 3,588 0 Yates 1,180 0

Tuesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,972. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Oneida 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1

Tuesday, 27,417 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,266 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: