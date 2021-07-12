Gov. Cuomo: 65.1% of NY adults completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it’s critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge all New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so today at any one of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and done their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe—everyone who’s able should do the same.”


Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 51,890
  • Total Positive – 573
  • Percent Positive – 1.10%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.88%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 348 (+9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 46
  • Patients in ICU – 78 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 36 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 185,462 (+48)
  • Deaths – 1
  • Total Deaths – 43,011
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,577,298
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,895
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 244,967
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, July 9, 2021Saturday, July 10, 2021Sunday, July 11, 2021
Capital Region0.44%0.53%0.73%
Central New York0.70%0.71%0.75%
Finger Lakes0.80%0.79%0.80%
Long Island0.85%0.92%0.96%
Mid-Hudson0.64%0.73%0.76%
Mohawk Valley0.63%0.64%0.63%
New York City0.85%0.91%0.95%
North Country0.41%0.53%0.56%
Southern Tier0.47%0.52%0.44%
Western New York0.59%0.57%0.57%
Statewide0.79%0.84%0.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, July 9, 2021Saturday, July 10, 2021Sunday, July 11, 2021
Bronx0.77%0.83%0.88%
Kings0.88%0.94%1.00%
New York0.74%0.77%0.80%
Queens0.84%0.92%0.94%
Richmond1.41%1.42%1.47%

Sunday, 573 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,103,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7679
Allegany3,5630
Broome18,6821
Cattaraugus5,7300
Cayuga6,3620
Chautauqua8,9710
Chemung7,7992
Chenango3,5190
Clinton4,8580
Columbia4,0850
Cortland3,9360
Delaware2,3981
Dutchess29,56510
Erie89,80611
Essex1,5991
Franklin2,5660
Fulton4,4370
Genesee5,4483
Greene3,4142
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2191
Jefferson6,1972
Lewis2,8281
Livingston4,5430
Madison4,5773
Monroe69,32510
Montgomery4,2610
Nassau184,51442
Niagara20,0883
NYC943,886350
Oneida22,6933
Onondaga39,1489
Ontario7,4314
Orange48,5181
Orleans3,1301
Oswego7,6483
Otsego3,4740
Putnam10,6402
Rensselaer11,2717
Rockland47,1565
Saratoga15,4331
Schenectady13,2264
Schoharie1,7100
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0160
St. Lawrence6,6831
Steuben6,9820
Suffolk201,85041
Sullivan6,7101
Tioga3,8450
Tompkins4,3691
Ulster13,9671
Warren3,6913
Washington3,1700
Wayne5,8050
Westchester130,11433
Wyoming3,6030
Yates1,1800

Sunday, one New Yorker died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,011. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Queens1

Sunday, 10,763 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,264 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region674,167342629,741396
Central New York533,645287502,089309
Finger Lakes684,383373647,716439
Long Island1,546,5231,6421,410,5141,475
Mid-Hudson1,244,7079891,130,277993
Mohawk Valley264,019144247,776149
New York City5,443,0546,3574,953,0316,633
North Country247,58679227,06493
Southern Tier349,856185328,028274
Western New York743,526365687,824503
Statewide11,731,46610,76310,764,06011,264

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss