Gov. Cuomo: 5.69% positivity rate Wednesday in Monroe County’s COVID-19 yellow zone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office updated New Yorkers Thursday on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor announced the following data from Wednesday:

162,627 tests

4,797 new cases

2.95% positivity rate statewide

4.86% positivity rate inside microcluster hotspots

2.53% positivity rate outside microcluster hotspots

29 new COVID-19 deaths statewide

1,677 hospitalized

308 in ICU

136 intubated

According to the governor’s office, Monroe County’s yellow zone had a positivity rate of 5.69% Wednesday, down from 6.21% Tuesday, but up from Monday’s 5.18%. On Halloween, Monroe County reported a positivity rate of 2.22%, according to the governor’s office.

“COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press release. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don’t fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we’ll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”

