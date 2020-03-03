Gov. Cuomo: 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a man north of New York City is hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, the second confirmed case in New York.

Cuomo told Long Island radio station 103.9 that the unidentified man from Westchester County commuted to work in the Manhattan and lives in a home with school-age children.

Cuomo said the man apparently had an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list.

Just on Sunday, Cuomo confirmed the first case in the state. The governor said the patient is a woman in her late thirties. She contracted the virus after traveling to Iran, and is said to be experiencing respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.

Cuomo is pushing for New York State to be able to test for coronavirus. Cuomo wants to be able to test 1,000 people per day in as soon as a week. This would allow health officials to identify those who test positive for coronavirus much sooner than if the tests had to be sent out to another testing facility out of state.

Over a dozen people have been tested for the virus in New York so far. The governor said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

Locally, the University of Rochester Medical Center said it is prepared in the case of a local outbreak. “We have developed a comprehensive plan to deal with this illness,” Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Parrinello said. “It builds upon the plan to treat other infectious diseases. We’re happy to let the community know were prepared, we’re ready.”