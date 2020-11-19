Gov. Cuomo: 2,276 statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations is highest since June 8

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts. The governor reported the following data:

195,239 COVID-19 tests in New York state

5,310 new confirmed cases

2.7% positivity rate overall statewide (down from 3.5% Wednesday)

2.3% positivity rate outside micro-cluster hotspots (down from 3.1% Wednesday)

4% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

31 New Yorkers died Wednesday from COVID-19

2,276 hospitalizations

437 in ICU

200 intubated

The hospitalization figure is the highest it’s been in New York state since June 8 (2,344), but the governor reinforced the idea of context when looking at daily figures.

“We had 18,000 New Yorkers hospitalized at one time,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday. “We have about 50,000 hospital beds.”

The governor reported the regional positivity rates as well:

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 3.8%

Western New York — 4.8%

Central New York — 3.5%

Capital Region 2.3%

Southern Tier — 1.1%

Mohawk Valley — 2.4%

North Country 1.7%

Hudson Valley — 3.8%

Long Island 3.2%

New York City — 2.5%

“Western New York has been and continues to be a problem,” Gov. Cuomo said. “After Western New York, it’s the Finger Lakes.”

The governor said the micro-cluster criteria, which comes with state restrictions and regulations, is based on conservative guidelines.

“Context, we have an orange zone that is at 3%, red zone is 4% — those are very conservative guidelines,” Gov. Cuomo said. “California just went to a shutdown. Their close down number is 8%. Chicago is at 15%. So our 4% is half the California number.”

The governor reiterated sentiments that everyday precautions will help slow the spread, but failure to do so will lead to more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Unless people are extraordinarily diligent, we’re going to see a massive spike,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Travel is a major issue.

Worried about the upcoming holidays, the governor urged New Yorkers to stay smart and “minimize the damage.”

“This year, if you love someone, it’s smarter and better to stay away. As hard as that is to say and hear — because if I had to predict, you’re going to see a significant spike post-Thanksgiving, and that’s going to run into the December holidays — and the numbers will continue to rise.”

