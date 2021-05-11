Gov. Cuomo: 12-15 year old vaccination could begin in New York by Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The FDA announced Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, vaccination for the 12-15 age group could begin in New York as soon as Thursday of this week. A statement from the governor Tuesday said:

“Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15. This is an encouraging step in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic.

As we have with the authorization of each COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent changes, we will use science and data to determine the safest path forward for New Yorkers. Tomorrow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), will meet publicly to review data and discuss whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group to the CDC director. Following that review, Dr. Howard Zucker will meet with our Clinical Advisory Task Force and make a final recommendation, which means we could have full authorization for vaccinations to begin for 12 to 15 year olds here in New York as early as Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccine is our best weapon to defeat the virus, and we’re taking all the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety and effectiveness of our vaccine program.”

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers, but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

The company did note that some children have similar reactions to adults from the second shot including fever, chills, and aches.