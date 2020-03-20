1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 1984 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Bruce McCandless uses a nitrogen jet-propelled backpack, a Manned Manuevering Unit, outside the space shuttle Challenger. Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman, a public engagement specialist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says that isolation is a lot like astronaut training. On Thursday, March 19, 2020, she wrote on Facebook, “Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission, with occasional space walks and resupply missions.  Sounds like astronaut training to me.” (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Isolated at home? Then train like an astronaut.

That’s the inspirational advice from a public engagement specialist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman said Friday that isolation is a lot like astronaut training. So she came up with this positive message and launched it via Facebook on Thursday:

“Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission, with occasional space walks and resupply missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.”

Zimmerman-Brachman, a longtime JPL employee with degrees in physics and space studies, said she’s wanted to be an astronaut since childhood. She’s applied four times through NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. (She has dual citizenship.)

She immediately thought of friends who have lived in simulated Martian habitats and taken part in other long-duration isolation studies, once the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. and space program employees like herself were urged to work from home. Her 14-year-old son is home, too, in Sherman Oaks, California, dealing with schoolwork.

JPL is working up a list of space-related educational activities that youngsters can do while home.

“Life is a combination of what happens to you and what you do about it. We’re going to be at home for a while, so we may as well make the best of it,” she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

“I hope other people will be inspired to have a positive attitude during this challenging time, and find a way to find silver linings in the current situation,” she added.

“We’re all in this together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss