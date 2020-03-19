Geneseo man is 1st in Livingston County with confirmed case of COVID-19

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneseo resident is the first person in Livingston County to test positive for COVID-19, according to Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle.

According to Coyle, the person who tested positive is a male in his 80s and the positive test results were discovered Thursday morning.

Coyle says the man his in quarantine at his home and isn’t in need of hospital treatment at this time.

Health officials say they are investigating where the man went, and who he may have come in close contact with prior to the positive test.