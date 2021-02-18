Genesee, Orleans County officials say more vaccine is needed

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee and Orleans County’s are seeing a major decrease in cases, according to an update from local health officials.

Genesee County is reporting 17 new cases. Orleans County is reporting three new cases. That is compared to 75 new cases in Geneseo County and 34 new cases in Orleans County back in December.

Officials said the new challenge is administering the vaccine.

“We stand ready and have a plan. We’re just waiting for the doses,” Genesee County Manager and Budget Officer Matt Landers said.

“We are doing our best locally to get this vaccine,” Genesee and Orleans County Public Health Director Paul Pettit said. “We continue to hear about more vaccines coming to the state but that hasn’t translated to rural counties.”

So far, more than 6,000 Genesee residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, 3,000 have started the vaccination process in Orleans.