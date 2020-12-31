Genesee, Orleans county officials concerned over COVID-19 numbers

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee and Orleans County Health Officials are raising concerns over high positivity rates.

In Genesee County, the seven day rolling average hovers just above 11% and the county has 173 active cases. 29 people have died.

In Orleans County, the area has 195 active cases and a seven day infection rate over 9%. 61 people have died.

Officials said a majority of those deaths are from assisted living facilities.

If you are asymptomatic, you are still encouraged to get a COVID-19 test. Drive thru testing sites will be held in Genesee County Tuesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7690 State Street Road in Batavia.