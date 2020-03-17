Genesee County confirms first case of COVID-19 coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County officials have confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“On March 17, 2020 one resident in Genesee County tested positive for novel COVID-19 (coronavirus)” Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee and Orleans Counties Departments of Health said in a statement.

The individual who tested is positive is over the age of 65, and contracted the virus through community transmission. Health Department officials say they are working quickly to trace who this individual may have come in contact with, and from whom they may have contracted it. The Health Department said any close contacts “will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.”

The individual was confirmed Tuesday afternoon through testing at the Erie County Health Lab. The individual has had no recent out of county travel, and “is in mandatory isolation at home and is ‘recovering nicely.'” said the press release.

The joint Orleans-Genesee County press release ended with assurance to residents that the spread of COVID-19 was expected. “While spread of COVID-19 is concerning, it is not unexpected.” It continued, “the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have been preparing and responding to this possibility for weeks under the guidance of the NYSDOH and the CDC. Residents who are experiencing a fever, with cough and/or shortness of breath are advised to call your health care provider before going to seek medical care.”

