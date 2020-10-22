Genesee Brew House closed until Tuesday after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brew House has announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, brewery officials announced Thursday morning.

As a result, Genesee Brew House says that they will be closing until Tuesday, October 27 for “deep cleaning (by a professional cleaning company) and employee testing.”

The company provides these times for a possible time of exposure, and urges those who were in the restaurant at this time to contact their healthcare provider or get tested:

  • 10/14 – 4:30 to 10 p.m.
  • 10/16 – 4 to 10 p.m.
  • 10/17 – 4 to 10 p.m.
  • 10/18 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are taking every step to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. We are temporarily closing until Tuesday, contacting all employees and customers through our contact tracing process, and deep cleaning our facilities using a professional cleaning company,” said Mary Beth Popp, vice president of corporate communications for FIFCO USA (Genesee’s parent-company).

She adds they have been conservative in reopening the restaurant, and will take any additional steps if needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss