FTC and FDA sends warning to sellers of unapproved coronavirus products

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last month, officials cautioned consumers to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus.

The FTC and FDA have issued warning letters to seven sellers of unapproved products, claiming they can treat or prevent the coronavirus.

The companies’ products include teas, essential oils and colloidal silver.

The FTC says the companies have no evidence to back up their claims – as required by law.

The FDA says there are no approved vaccines or drugs currently available to treat or prevent the virus.

The seven companies are:

Vital Silver

Aromatherapy Ltd.

N-ergetics

GuruNanda, LLC

Vivify Holistic Clinic

Herbal Amy LLC

The Jim Bakker Show

The FTC and FDA will follow up with companies that fail to make corrections.

Officials will also continue to monitor social media and other websites to help ensure that the companies do not continue to market fake products under a different name or on another website.

If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor first.

