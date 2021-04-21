Frontier Field to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Red Wings President & CEO Naomi Silver announced that Frontier Field will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who get their vaccine at Frontier Field will receive a coupon good for a hot dog when they come to a Red Wings game this season.

“Summer nights at Frontier Field are a Monroe County tradition that residents and families missed out on in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Red Wings anticipated return on the horizon, now is the time to get your COVID-19 vaccine and ensure you’re able to catch a game at Frontier Field this season,” Bello said in a statement.

“Vaccination is key to returning to normalcy and enjoying the things we love most about the summer months in Monroe County. We can all end this together, and it starts with the simple act of getting your COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I want to thank County Executive Bello and his staff for arranging this vaccination clinic to be held at Frontier Field. This is a great service to both our fans and employees who recognize the need for the safety the vaccine provides. Proof of vaccination will be the simplest way to gain access to games and other events at Frontier Field, and the more fans – and others – who are vaccinated, the safer we will all be in our community and beyond,” Silver said in a statement.

“Please get vaccinated and come to a game! Let’s get our lives back to normal! I’d like to see our community be a leader in the effort to get to herd immunity.”

This clinic will offer first-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 years of age and older. Appointments will be required for this vaccine clinic and can be made online here, or by calling the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585) 753-5555.

Second-dose Pfizer appointments for anyone attending this clinic will be held on Saturday, May 15 at the same time as your first-dose appointment.

Under New York State COVID-19 guidelines, Rochester Red Wings fans will have to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to attend outdoor professional sporting events. Anyone vaccinated at through this weekend’s clinic will be eligible to attend games at Frontier Field starting May 29 under the full vaccination guidelines, meaning no COVID-19 test will be required.