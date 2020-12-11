Free shuttle service to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Monroe County are partnering with RTS to provide free shuttle service to the city’s asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites.

“The ugly truth about COVID-19 is that it does not discriminate,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “It affects people from all walks of life, and like so many other crises throughout history, black and brown communities are disproportionately affected. This shuttle service will help our residents overcome the transportation barrier and gain access to free rapid COVID-19 testing.”

Free shuttle services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14. Click here to see the complete schedule of shuttle services. Click here to find a free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing site in Rochester, and to schedule a test.